50 Cent Says Son Just Wants Social Media Attention---His Sit-Down Request Is 'Not Genuine'

The drama between 50 Cent and his son, Marquise Jackson, is still going strong. Marquise claimed he wanted to have a sit down with his father, Curtis Jackson (50 Cent), to hash out their difference and build a father/son relationship. However, 50 doesn’t buy it. He said the only thing Marquise wants is attention.

A few weeks ago, Marquise (age 26) put his dad on blast on social media, claiming $6,700 child support payment was insufficient for him to live comfortably in New York City. His mother also receives $6,700 a month -- making Fifty’s price $13,400 monthly or nearly $162,000 per year.

Marquise told Choke No Joke that he wanted to repair their relationship instead of money from his father. He offered to forfeit his child support payment in exchange for having a “sit down” with his famous father.

50 Cent Responds To Marquise’s Demands

Fifty appeared on The Breakfast Club recently, according to Complex, and he addressed his strained relationship with his 26-year-old son, Marquise. When asked if he thinks his son wants to have a sit-down and talk about their differences, 50 Cent didn’t hold back. He replied to that with a simple, “No, he doesn’t want to have a sit down with me.”

“See, Charlamagne, you would call me. You don’t call TMZ to say you want to sit down. Think about it, man. You know, he wants some attention, and it’s okay. He can have as much of that as he wants,” the rapper said.

“When I said that he’s entitled, really it’s his Mom’s entitlement, but it’s been filtered. I told you I was giving half a million dollars a year, they go through the paperwork, and they see half a million dollars a year. At that point, she still was expecting more. This is why I took out child support. You don’t usually sign up for child support, like, I took myself to child support. Because she didn’t understand that I’m already giving you more than you’re supposed to get,” Jackson explained.

Jackson said his son had been programmed to hate him, something he learned from his mother. Even so, the rapper doesn’t resent his child support payments as he feels grateful he can support his children and give them a life they wouldn’t have without his hard work.

Marquise Responds To His Father’s Interview

According to Vibe, Marquise claims he cannot contact his father directly. He doesn’t have his phone number, and his dad blocked him on social media. Marquise said his only way of communicating with 50 Cent is through the media.

“Now y’all all see I tried to reach out to talk to my pops as a MAN in front of the world & behind the scenes. I have no phone number for you & You’ve had me blocked on social media for years so I can’t DM you personally & everybody that is mutual is scared to touch the topic bc they’re scared of you. This seems to be the only way to reach you. I’m not a kid anymore. No mommy involved. I don’t want nor need money from you. I stand on my own 2," Marquise posted on Instagram.

Even though Curtis Jackson doesn’t believe his son wants to have an open conversation with him, Marquise claims that’s the truth. He just wants to clear the air and build a relationship with him.

"I’m ready when you ready to sit down & talk,” Marquise ended his Instagram post.

