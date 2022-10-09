Rapper 50 Cent's 25-Year-Old Son Says $6,700 A Month In Child Support Is 'Not Enough'

50 Cent's son, Marquise Jackson, says his father's child support isn't enough to support his lifestyle. Wikimedia/Curtis Jackson

Marquise Jackson, the oldest child of Curtis Jackson (AKA 50 Cent), hopped on Instagram Live to trash his father's "measly" $6,700 a month child support monthly payment, claiming it wasn't enough to live comfortably in New York City. Jackson's son is 25, and reported he is "trying to rebuild his life."

Marquise believes he should get more than $81K a year from his estranged father. He mentioned multiple times in his video" his father is rich, and he could afford to give him more money".

“$6700 a month in the state of New York City, you do the math [SIC] ,” Marquise said, according to Vibe. “You’re talking about a Forbes lister, you’re talking about someone that has problems with everybody, you can’t just live in any neighborhood, $81,000 is not a substantial amount of money. You can’t just live anywhere. You talking about you got beef with everybody in the industry, you can’t just live anywhere.”

Marquise Explains More About The Child Support Payment

Jackson explained his father sends him and his mother, Shaniqua Tompkins, $6,700 — $13,400 each month. Instead of taking the advice that he should take responsibility and work for a living, he focused on the child support payment wasn't nearly enough.

In an interview with ex-rapper, Choke No Joke, Marquise said he needed more money from his father. Choke informed the youngster that he could live on that money, pointing out that many Americans live on, much less.

“Choke, you gotta stop comparing it, you comparing [SIC] it to yourself, bro, you’re comparing it to your standard of lifestyle. You can’t do that. I know what it feels like to have nothing, alright. I had to rebuild my life over with $6700 a month. $81,000 a year," Marquise explained.

50 Cent Doesn't Have To Pay Support

In 2017, Jackson posted to Instagram he had made his last court-mandated child support payment for Marquise. He later apologized for the post, after Marquise criticized his father for "forcing" him to live on $6,700.

"Excuse me if I seem a little insensitive at times. I'm different. I came up a little harder than these guys. I make no excuses. I never met my father and my mother got killed when I was 8." Curtis replied, but later deleted it, according to Vibe.

Curtis believes the root of the problem with Marquise lies with his mother. According to Jackson, Marquise's mother is jealous and comes across as entitled. He believes she passed these traits to their son, which explains his thirst for more money.

Curtis Jackson Doesn't Have A Relationship With Marquise

Curtis disowned his son when a photo of Supreme McGriff Jr., the son of Kenneth "Supreme" McGriff, and Marquise popped up on social media. Jackson and Kenneth McGriff had beef with each other years ago. For 50 Cent, that picture drew a line in the sand and he cut ties. Jackson responded to the photo, stating if a bus hit both Supreme and Marquise, "I wouldn't have a bad day."

It's hard for the public to understand how Marquise, a 25-year-old healthy man, is throwing his famous father under the bus for only giving him $81K a year to help support himself. If only we all could be so lucky. Share your thoughts with me in the comments section below. Don't forget to follow me to read more of my articles.