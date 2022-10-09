New York City, NY

Rapper 50 Cent's 25-Year-Old Son Says $6,700 A Month In Child Support Is 'Not Enough'

Chrissie Massey

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3PO160_0iRdoxmO00
50 Cent's son, Marquise Jackson, says his father's child support isn't enough to support his lifestyle.Wikimedia/Curtis Jackson

Marquise Jackson, the oldest child of Curtis Jackson (AKA 50 Cent), hopped on Instagram Live to trash his father's "measly" $6,700 a month child support monthly payment, claiming it wasn't enough to live comfortably in New York City. Jackson's son is 25, and reported he is "trying to rebuild his life."

Marquise believes he should get more than $81K a year from his estranged father. He mentioned multiple times in his video" his father is rich, and he could afford to give him more money".

“$6700 a month in the state of New York City, you do the math [SIC] ,” Marquise said, according to Vibe. “You’re talking about a Forbes lister, you’re talking about someone that has problems with everybody, you can’t just live in any neighborhood, $81,000 is not a substantial amount of money. You can’t just live anywhere. You talking about you got beef with everybody in the industry, you can’t just live anywhere.”

Marquise Explains More About The Child Support Payment

Jackson explained his father sends him and his mother, Shaniqua Tompkins, $6,700 — $13,400 each month. Instead of taking the advice that he should take responsibility and work for a living, he focused on the child support payment wasn't nearly enough.

In an interview with ex-rapper, Choke No Joke, Marquise said he needed more money from his father. Choke informed the youngster that he could live on that money, pointing out that many Americans live on, much less.

“Choke, you gotta stop comparing it, you comparing [SIC] it to yourself, bro, you’re comparing it to your standard of lifestyle. You can’t do that. I know what it feels like to have nothing, alright. I had to rebuild my life over with $6700 a month. $81,000 a year," Marquise explained.

50 Cent Doesn't Have To Pay Support

In 2017, Jackson posted to Instagram he had made his last court-mandated child support payment for Marquise. He later apologized for the post, after Marquise criticized his father for "forcing" him to live on $6,700.

"Excuse me if I seem a little insensitive at times. I'm different. I came up a little harder than these guys. I make no excuses. I never met my father and my mother got killed when I was 8." Curtis replied, but later deleted it, according to Vibe.

Curtis believes the root of the problem with Marquise lies with his mother. According to Jackson, Marquise's mother is jealous and comes across as entitled. He believes she passed these traits to their son, which explains his thirst for more money.

Curtis Jackson Doesn't Have A Relationship With Marquise

Curtis disowned his son when a photo of Supreme McGriff Jr., the son of Kenneth "Supreme" McGriff, and Marquise popped up on social media. Jackson and Kenneth McGriff had beef with each other years ago. For 50 Cent, that picture drew a line in the sand and he cut ties. Jackson responded to the photo, stating if a bus hit both Supreme and Marquise, "I wouldn't have a bad day."

It's hard for the public to understand how Marquise, a 25-year-old healthy man, is throwing his famous father under the bus for only giving him $81K a year to help support himself. If only we all could be so lucky. Share your thoughts with me in the comments section below. Don't forget to follow me to read more of my articles.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# 50 Cent# Curtis Jackson# Marquise Jackson# Choke No Joke

Comments / 209

Published by

Chrissie has spent the last two decades writing online for publications, such as Celeb Dirty Laundry, Soap Opera Spy, Yahoo News, and Inquisitr. She focuses on true crime, TV spoilers, and trending news.

Wichita, KS
600 followers

More from Chrissie Massey

You Can Buy Serial Killer Jeffrey Dahmer's Prison Glasses For $150,000

Jeffrey Dahmer's glasses can be yours for only $150,000. It comes in the original glasses pouch.YouTube/Jake Webber. Serial killer Jeffrey Dahmer has a new true crime following. Thanks partly to Netflix's new crime series, Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story. An online store specializing in murder paraphernalia will let the specs go for just $150,000.

Read full story
4 comments

Sharon Osbourne Says She's 'Heartbroken' Over Husband, Ozzy's Parkinson's Diagnosis

Sharon Osbourne opens up about Ozzy's health crisis.Wikimedia Media/Sharon Osbourne. Sharon Osbourne gets candid about her husband, Ozzy, Parkinson's disease. She said it was heartbreaking to see him decline from an energetic frontman to being unable to perform. She recalls he spent years doing two-hour shows every night and was full of energy. Looking at him now, she can't help but feel sad for him.

Read full story
81 comments
Buffalo, NY

Mom Of Three Murdered After Sharing A Domestic Violence Video

A young mother lost her life to domestic violence.Image by Gerd Altmann from Pixabay. Buffalo law enforcement officers are investigating the death of Keaira Hudson, a 30-year-old mom to three young children, Revolt reported. Her family told the police that Hudson was trying to get out of an abusive marriage.

Read full story
64 comments

'American Horror Story: NYC' Teaser Is Out — Prepare For A Deadly Season

American Horror Story: NYC teaser has arrived.YouTube/FX Network. American Horror Story is back on Wednesday, October 19, and the teaser looks very interesting. The showrunners promised this season will not disappoint, dubbing it the "most deadly and action-packed season to date." After the last season's messy storyline, packing two seasons in one, the fans are on the edge of their seat, hoping Ryan Murphy returns to AHS' roots.

Read full story

'Westworld' Season 5: Ed Harris Suggests This Will Be The Final Season

Ed Harris believes Season 5 will be Westworld's last season.Instagram/Westworld. Westworld isn't over yet, according to Ed Harris. He told The Holywood Reporter the show has one more season planned. After Season 4's finale, it's hard for the viewers to see how the show has a window to return. William (Ed Harris) is a host, and all the humans are dead. But Harris reassures the fans that Westworld has one season left.

Read full story

'And Just Like That' Casting News: John Corbett Returns As Aiden

Sarah Jessica Parker shows the cover of 'And Just Like That' script.Instagram/Sarah Jessica Parker. Good News, And Just Like That fans, Sarah Jessica Parker (Carrie Bradshaw) updated Instagram on the status of production. They are finally on the set filming the new season. The series should release to the streaming app within the next year. Here's what we know about the new season, including a fan-favorite's return to the show.

Read full story

Domestic Violence Awareness Month: Police Share Details About Chris Watts Murder Case, Hoping They Can Help Save Lives

Chris Watts' murder case can help other family at risk for domestic violence.Dodge Correctional Institution. FBI Special Agents Grahm Coder and Tammy Lee, that handled Chris Watts's murder case, are speaking out now for the first time, People reported. They explain how the convicted murderer confessed to killing his wife, Shanann, and daughters, Bella and Celeste. They spoke last week at a family violence prevention conference, giving chilling details about the case in hopes it might save lives.

Read full story
11 comments

Gypsy Rose Blanchard Files For Annulment — Marriage To Ryan Anderson Is Over

Gypsy Rose Blanchard files to end her marriage to Ryan Anderson.Facebook/Nathanial Naccarato. Gypsy Rose Blanchard files to end her marriage to Ryan Anderson. Facebook/Nathanial Naccarato.

Read full story
55 comments

Starbucks' Pumpkin Spice Latte Is Now Available, Expect A Higher Price

Pumpkin Spice LatteImage by Arek Socha from Pixabay. For many Americans, the first sip of Starbucks' Pumpkin Spice Latte or Pumpkin Cream Cold Brew marks the beginning of autumn. Starbucks announced Pumpkin Spice flavored coffees are now available, but customer should expect to pay more for their favorite fall beverage.

Read full story
2 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy