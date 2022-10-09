You Can Buy Serial Killer Jeffrey Dahmer's Prison Glasses For $150,000

Jeffrey Dahmer's glasses can be yours for only $150,000. It comes in the original glasses pouch. YouTube/Jake Webber

Serial killer Jeffrey Dahmer has a new true crime following. Thanks partly to Netflix's new crime series, Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story. An online store specializing in murder paraphernalia will let the specs go for just $150,000.

Taylor James owns the prison glasses and a handful of other Dahmer collectibles and believes his glasses might be the most expensive murder memorabilia in his collection. The website, Cult Collectibles, has memorabilia from Ted Bundy, Dahmer, Richard Ramirez, and other famous murderers.

Dahmer Items For Sale

James told TMZ he got his grubby little paws on Dahmer's items when Lionel Dahmer's (Jeff's father) housekeeper contacted him, inquiring if he could sell these items and split the profits. Of course, James agreed. He knew there was a market for these items.

If Jeffrey's glasses aren't your thing, you can purchase his Bible, tax return, Psychiatric records, photos, and various court documents. One letter was from an inmate in the same prison who wanted to talk to Dahmer but didn't get the chance. This letter is only $75.

A letter from a fellow inmate to Jeffrey Dahmer. Cult Collectibles

Who Was Jeffrey Dahmer?

For those of you who don't know his story, Jeffrey Dahmer was a serial killer who murdered (at least) 17 men and boys from 1970 to 1991. He dismembered and ate his victims. But his reasoning was as bizarre as his crime. He wanted his victims to stay with him forever. He had abandonment issues from his mother and father, neglecting him as a child.

His crimes were unforgivable. His father wanted to prove his son was legally insane and send him to a mental institution. Jeffrey did not want to do that. He worked to establish he was sane during the murders. In the end, the jury agreed with Dahmer — he was sane and fit for trial. A jury of his peers convicted him of murder, sentencing him to 900 years. In 1994, another inmate beat Dahmer to death in much the same way Jeffrey killed his first victim.

Taylor James does not have the glasses listed on the website. Interested parties should contact him directly with an offer. James said he wouldn't accept anything lower than $150,000 for the glasses. Share your thoughts with me in the comments section below. Don't forget to follow me to read more of my articles.