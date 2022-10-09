You Can Buy Serial Killer Jeffrey Dahmer's Prison Glasses For $150,000

Chrissie Massey

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=48DvnH_0iRbAzks00
Jeffrey Dahmer's glasses can be yours for only $150,000. It comes in the original glasses pouch.YouTube/Jake Webber

Serial killer Jeffrey Dahmer has a new true crime following. Thanks partly to Netflix's new crime series, Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story. An online store specializing in murder paraphernalia will let the specs go for just $150,000.

Taylor James owns the prison glasses and a handful of other Dahmer collectibles and believes his glasses might be the most expensive murder memorabilia in his collection. The website, Cult Collectibles, has memorabilia from Ted Bundy, Dahmer, Richard Ramirez, and other famous murderers.

Dahmer Items For Sale

James told TMZ he got his grubby little paws on Dahmer's items when Lionel Dahmer's (Jeff's father) housekeeper contacted him, inquiring if he could sell these items and split the profits. Of course, James agreed. He knew there was a market for these items.

If Jeffrey's glasses aren't your thing, you can purchase his Bible, tax return, Psychiatric records, photos, and various court documents. One letter was from an inmate in the same prison who wanted to talk to Dahmer but didn't get the chance. This letter is only $75.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3fgLEb_0iRbAzks00
A letter from a fellow inmate to Jeffrey Dahmer.Cult Collectibles

Who Was Jeffrey Dahmer?

For those of you who don't know his story, Jeffrey Dahmer was a serial killer who murdered (at least) 17 men and boys from 1970 to 1991. He dismembered and ate his victims. But his reasoning was as bizarre as his crime. He wanted his victims to stay with him forever. He had abandonment issues from his mother and father, neglecting him as a child.

His crimes were unforgivable. His father wanted to prove his son was legally insane and send him to a mental institution. Jeffrey did not want to do that. He worked to establish he was sane during the murders. In the end, the jury agreed with Dahmer — he was sane and fit for trial. A jury of his peers convicted him of murder, sentencing him to 900 years. In 1994, another inmate beat Dahmer to death in much the same way Jeffrey killed his first victim.

Taylor James does not have the glasses listed on the website. Interested parties should contact him directly with an offer. James said he wouldn't accept anything lower than $150,000 for the glasses. Share your thoughts with me in the comments section below. Don't forget to follow me to read more of my articles.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Jeffrey Dahmer# True Crime# Taylor James# Cult Collectibles

Comments / 4

Published by

Chrissie has spent the last two decades writing online for publications, such as Celeb Dirty Laundry, Soap Opera Spy, Yahoo News, and Inquisitr. She focuses on true crime, TV spoilers, and trending news.

Wichita, KS
600 followers

More from Chrissie Massey

New York City, NY

Rapper 50 Cent's 25-Year-Old Son Says $6,700 A Month In Child Support Is 'Not Enough'

50 Cent's son, Marquise Jackson, says his father's child support isn't enough to support his lifestyle.Wikimedia/Curtis Jackson. Marquise Jackson, the oldest child of Curtis Jackson (AKA 50 Cent), hopped on Instagram Live to trash his father's "measly" $6,700 a month child support monthly payment, claiming it wasn't enough to live comfortably in New York City. Jackson's son is 25, and reported he is "trying to rebuild his life."

Read full story
209 comments

Sharon Osbourne Says She's 'Heartbroken' Over Husband, Ozzy's Parkinson's Diagnosis

Sharon Osbourne opens up about Ozzy's health crisis.Wikimedia Media/Sharon Osbourne. Sharon Osbourne gets candid about her husband, Ozzy, Parkinson's disease. She said it was heartbreaking to see him decline from an energetic frontman to being unable to perform. She recalls he spent years doing two-hour shows every night and was full of energy. Looking at him now, she can't help but feel sad for him.

Read full story
81 comments
Buffalo, NY

Mom Of Three Murdered After Sharing A Domestic Violence Video

A young mother lost her life to domestic violence.Image by Gerd Altmann from Pixabay. Buffalo law enforcement officers are investigating the death of Keaira Hudson, a 30-year-old mom to three young children, Revolt reported. Her family told the police that Hudson was trying to get out of an abusive marriage.

Read full story
64 comments

'American Horror Story: NYC' Teaser Is Out — Prepare For A Deadly Season

American Horror Story: NYC teaser has arrived.YouTube/FX Network. American Horror Story is back on Wednesday, October 19, and the teaser looks very interesting. The showrunners promised this season will not disappoint, dubbing it the "most deadly and action-packed season to date." After the last season's messy storyline, packing two seasons in one, the fans are on the edge of their seat, hoping Ryan Murphy returns to AHS' roots.

Read full story

'Westworld' Season 5: Ed Harris Suggests This Will Be The Final Season

Ed Harris believes Season 5 will be Westworld's last season.Instagram/Westworld. Westworld isn't over yet, according to Ed Harris. He told The Holywood Reporter the show has one more season planned. After Season 4's finale, it's hard for the viewers to see how the show has a window to return. William (Ed Harris) is a host, and all the humans are dead. But Harris reassures the fans that Westworld has one season left.

Read full story

'And Just Like That' Casting News: John Corbett Returns As Aiden

Sarah Jessica Parker shows the cover of 'And Just Like That' script.Instagram/Sarah Jessica Parker. Good News, And Just Like That fans, Sarah Jessica Parker (Carrie Bradshaw) updated Instagram on the status of production. They are finally on the set filming the new season. The series should release to the streaming app within the next year. Here's what we know about the new season, including a fan-favorite's return to the show.

Read full story

Domestic Violence Awareness Month: Police Share Details About Chris Watts Murder Case, Hoping They Can Help Save Lives

Chris Watts' murder case can help other family at risk for domestic violence.Dodge Correctional Institution. FBI Special Agents Grahm Coder and Tammy Lee, that handled Chris Watts's murder case, are speaking out now for the first time, People reported. They explain how the convicted murderer confessed to killing his wife, Shanann, and daughters, Bella and Celeste. They spoke last week at a family violence prevention conference, giving chilling details about the case in hopes it might save lives.

Read full story
11 comments

Gypsy Rose Blanchard Files For Annulment — Marriage To Ryan Anderson Is Over

Gypsy Rose Blanchard files to end her marriage to Ryan Anderson.Facebook/Nathanial Naccarato. Gypsy Rose Blanchard files to end her marriage to Ryan Anderson. Facebook/Nathanial Naccarato.

Read full story
55 comments

Starbucks' Pumpkin Spice Latte Is Now Available, Expect A Higher Price

Pumpkin Spice LatteImage by Arek Socha from Pixabay. For many Americans, the first sip of Starbucks' Pumpkin Spice Latte or Pumpkin Cream Cold Brew marks the beginning of autumn. Starbucks announced Pumpkin Spice flavored coffees are now available, but customer should expect to pay more for their favorite fall beverage.

Read full story
2 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy