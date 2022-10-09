Sharon Osbourne Says She's 'Heartbroken' Over Husband, Ozzy's Parkinson's Diagnosis

Sharon Osbourne opens up about Ozzy's health crisis. Wikimedia Media/Sharon Osbourne

Sharon Osbourne gets candid about her husband, Ozzy, Parkinson's disease. She said it was heartbreaking to see him decline from an energetic frontman to being unable to perform. She recalls he spent years doing two-hour shows every night and was full of energy. Looking at him now, she can't help but feel sad for him.

"When I look at my husband, my heart breaks for him. I'm sad for myself to see him that way, but what he goes through is worse. When I look at him, and he doesn't know I'm looking at him, I'm like crying," Osbourne told E Online.

"It's not a death sentence… It's a mild form of Parkinson's at the moment. I'm not shaking," Ozzy said according to People. "The doctor told me that I probably walk by 10 people a day who have got it and don't even know they've got it. You don't get a pimple on your forehead, you just start walking a bit funny I suppose."

The Silver Lining To His Illness

Sharon said there was one silver lining to his diagnosis. Now, they spend so much more time together, both together and with their children and grandchildren. The Osbourne family announced last week they were moving back to their old stomping grounds in the U.K.

Kelly Osbourne, Sharon and Ozzy's daughter, is expecting her first child. They have a new TV show, Home to Roast. Kelly said her pregnancy would be a big part of the series.

I'm doing the show too," Kelly said of the show. "It's weird, at first I was like, 'Oh, am I going to get PTSD? Is this strange?' But the more we're kinda getting in the swing of it, it's just like second nature. I mean, I get paid to be myself, so, it's great."

Kelly Talks About Ozzy As A Grandpa

Kelly said her father has enjoyed being a part of her pregnancy. She is expecting a boy, Sharon and Ozzy's first grandson. Her boyfriend is in a band, and he's on tour often. She depends on her parents for support.

"I will say, every single day he does this little song and this little dance about how excited he is, and he is so excited that it's a boy. It's the first — out of my brother and me, it's the first boy, so, he's like planning all these things," Kelly explained.

