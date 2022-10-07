'Westworld' Season 5: Ed Harris Suggests This Will Be The Final Season

Ed Harris believes Season 5 will be Westworld's last season. Instagram/Westworld

Westworld isn't over yet, according to Ed Harris. He told The Holywood Reporter the show has one more season planned. After Season 4's finale, it's hard for the viewers to see how the show has a window to return. William (Ed Harris) is a host, and all the humans are dead. But Harris reassures the fans that Westworld has one season left.

At the end of Season 4, their world ended, forcing the remaining hosts to go to another park. They will have to rebuild their world, using the lessons they've learned in the past to avoid permanent eradication.

The writers must start from the ground up to create a new world for the show. They could make the same mistakes as they did before. But, maybe, just maybe, they learned from their mistakes and will create a world that will stand the test of time.

What's Next For William?

William, also called The Man In Black, is still around. He's a host, but a powerful one. He seems almost indestructible. There isn't much information about the upcoming storylines, but Harris suggests William will make a comeback.

"You know, I wouldn't mind if he, the actual human William, got out of the cryo machine and corrected some situations he's responsible for. I don't know if that's going to happen. I certainly have not been told, but I'm not sure if he's got much chance of surviving," Harris explained to The Hollywood Reporter. "I don't know if he's ever going to get back to being that man [played by Jimmi Simpson]. I'm hoping that some aspect of who he was when he was younger comes back, but I really don't know if it will. I have no idea what they're planning."

When Will Season 5 Return To HBO?

Harris revealed Season 5 would be the last season. He hasn't heard when they plan to begin production but assumed it would be in the spring, with a release date of the summer of 2024.

"We have one more season, which will start filming next April and May. I have no idea where that's going to end up," Harris continued.

What do you think will happen in Westworld's Season 5? Do you believe human William is still alive? Share your thoughts in the comments section below. Don't forget to follow me to read more of my articles.