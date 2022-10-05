Domestic Violence Awareness Month: Police Share Details About Chris Watts Murder Case, Hoping They Can Help Save Lives

Chrissie Massey

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3esGSP_0iN634li00
Chris Watts' murder case can help other family at risk for domestic violence.Dodge Correctional Institution

FBI Special Agents Grahm Coder and Tammy Lee, that handled Chris Watts's murder case, are speaking out now for the first time, People reported. They explain how the convicted murderer confessed to killing his wife, Shanann, and daughters, Bella and Celeste. They spoke last week at a family violence prevention conference, giving chilling details about the case in hopes it might save lives.

They delivered their speeches to social workers, educators, and medical professionals, to teach them to identify domestic violence in their communities. Family violence can be hard to spot, especially when the abuser has no criminal history.

Chris Watts' Chilling Confession

Agent Coder revealed Watts confessed to murdering his family after he failed a polygraph test. He felt backed into a corner with no choice but to come clean and offer a detailed account of the crime. Three months later, in November 2018, Chris Watts pleaded guilty to nine charges (three counts of first-degree murder, two counts of murder of a child, one count of unlawful pregnancy termination, and three counts of tampering with a deceased body) to avoid the death penalty.

The convicted murderer said that his wife Shanann "may have been" praying seconds before he took her life. He said he then placed her in the passenger side of his vehicle and drove to his job site. He buried her in a shallow grave while his daughters, Celeste and Bella, waited in the car. Before the crime was over, he murdered his daughters before heading back home to clean up the crime scene.

Watts said that Bella, age 4, begged for her life. "Daddy, No!" Bella said. These are the words Chris claims he hears every day.

Chris Found Jesus In Prison

Watts is working on his appeal (not yet filed), believing the judge will grant his request for a sentence reduction. A source close to Watts told Netline that Chris deeply regrets the murders,.

 “He says he can’t shake the memories of his family, and they haunt him,” the source said. “He is his own psychological torment, every day of his life. Every day. Every hour. Every minute. Full of regret and remorse for the choices he made.”

Chris said he often dreams about his daughter playing games with him in his cell. He has several pictures of his daughters in his cell, but not one image of his wife, Shanann.

“He seriously thinks he is going to get out one day, although everyone else knows he never will. He failed a lie detector, he admitted to police that he had killed Shanann and the girls, he admitted it to his father, he admitted it to correction officers in Dodge, he admitted it to me, but he still says he was framed [sic] for the murders and that he wasn’t home when it happened,” the source explained.

While in prison, Watts found God. He spends a portion of his day reading the Bible and talking to other inmates about how they can serve God behind bars.

Watts' Case Can Help Others

With Chris' lack of criminal record, he wasn't at risk for family violence. But the FBI said there were signs that something wasn't right and they hoped this case would help save other women and children.

"This case shows that domestic violence can happen anywhere," Lee said. "It affects so many families — and sometimes, the results can be deadly."

October is Domestic Violence Awareness Month, affecting over 10 million people in the US. If you are a victim of domestic violence, help is available. Call the DV hotline at 1-800-799-7233, seven days a week, 24 hours a day. Share your thoughts in the comments section below. Don't forget to follow me to read more of my articles.

