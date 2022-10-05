Gypsy Rose Blanchard Files For Annulment — Marriage To Ryan Anderson Is Over

Gypsy Rose Blanchard files to end her marriage to Ryan Anderson. Facebook/Nathanial Naccarato

Gypsy Rose Blanchard made headlines worldwide when she and her then-boyfriend, Nicholas Godejohn, plotted and killed her mother, Clauddine (Dee Dee) Blanchard, in 2015. Gypsy received a 10-year sentence for her role in the crime. Nicholas wasn't as lucky with his conviction, receiving life without parole.

Three months ago, Gypsy confirmed she married her prison pen pal, Ryan Anderson, Ozark First reported. Her supporters expressed concern for Blanchard, suggesting the marriage was a bad idea. Even so, Gypsy believed in her relationship and looked forward to her 2023 parole release. She looked forward to beginning her life with her new husband, entertaining the idea of having children.

Gypsy Seeks To Dissolve Her Marriage

A source close to Gypsy revealed that the murder convict is seeking an annulment to end her marriage to Anderson. Blanchard details the reason in an email sent to her inner circle. Apparently, they wanted different things in life, but she wished him well.

"My marriage ends with no fault to either of us. I believe we are just in different places in our lives, and find it too difficult to walk a path together, at this point," Gypsy wrote in a letter to her friends and family. She ended the email by thanking her supporters for their thoughts and prayers.

Excerpt of Gypsy Blanchard's email to her loved ones. (Image credit/Facebook)

Blanchard's Parole Release Inches Closer

Gypsy made parole last year, set to be released on December 31, 2023. Most felons need to participate in therapy to prepare for the outside world. According to In Touch Weekly, Blanchard has not enrolled in therapy services. In fact, she has not dealt with her mother's death at all.

She [falsely] believes she doesn't need mental health services, pushing the blame for the crime on her mother's actions and her ex-boyfriend, Nicholas. Meanwhile, Godejohn filed a request for a new trial. His lawyer is seeking to reduce his sentence, stating Gypsy's [much] lighter punishment for the same crime was unfair.

