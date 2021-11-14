Security Guard Stabs Man During A Mask Dispute

Security guard stabs a customer during a mask dispute. Brett Hondow/Pixabay

A man entered a Vons supermarket in Santa Monica to shop for groceries. He expected to spend a few minutes in the store to pick a few things and go home. But that's not what happened. According to Newsweek, the customer refused the security guard's demands to put on a mask and the officer allegedly pulls out his pocketknife and stabs the man.

Santa Barbara Police Department said the man entered the grocery store without a face mask and quickly became irritate. Store staff members approached the man, asking him to comply with the mask mandate. He refused to comply and allegedly assaulted several staff members.

The security guard intervened, taking the altercation outside the building. The man reportedly didn't calm down, and the guard took out his pocketknife, stabbing him several times. He quickly called the police to report the incident.

A witness to the incident, Andre Berryman, said the man was "bleeding profusely," after being stabbed. "That guy was bleeding pretty profusely where the guard got him. That was pretty much what happened. It happened so fast. It was all on him for not wearing his mask."

Police arrived on the scene to help with the situation. The paramedics arrived to transport the customer to the hospital for medical treatment. The man is in stable condition and the doctors expect him to make a full recovery. Once at the hospital, the man refused to identify himself to law enforcement or provide any details about what led to the incident at the grocery store.

"At this time, they have made no arrest. The investigation is ongoing," the Santa Monica Police said.

Do you think the man should face legal charges for refusing to wear a mask? Tell me what you think in the comments section below. Don't forget to follow me for more crime articles.