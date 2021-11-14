San Diego, CA

California Couple Charged With Torturing And Murdering Baby Just Weeks After Regaining Custody

Chrissie Marie

San Diego couple in custody after allegedly torturing and murdering their baby.Tevenet/Pixabay

San Diego Police arrested a couple charging them with killing their infant daughter just two months after social services returned the child to their home. Elizabeth Ucman (22) and Brandon Copeland (21) were charged with one count each of first degree murder for the death of their 3-month-old daughter, Law and Crime reported

According to NBC Diego, law enforcement responded to a 911 call about an unresponsive infant at 11:15 pm on Wednesday, November 11. First responsers arrived on the scene and found the baby was not breathing or responding to CPR. They rushed the infant to the hospital, where doctors pronounced her dead.

San Diego police homicide Lt. Andra Brown said the department will not release any details of the case to the press. They cannot reveal the infant's cause of death as it is an "ongoing investigation."

The child's grandmother Adrienne Arnett told NBC that "only God knows what the baby suffered before her death." She expressed sadness for the baby, because she felt the parents tortured the baby for months before her death.

The grandmother explained after the baby was born, social service gave emergency custody to Ucman's aunt because their apartment was not fit for the child. The couple cleaned up their home and social services, returned the baby to them several weeks later.

According to the grandmother, multiple family members and friends warned social services about the dangers of returning the infant to her biological parents — particularly the father, Copeland.

"Social services were told by every member of the family that she was dangerous. We knew the boy was dangerous, too," Arnett said.

The next-door neighbor said she didn't know the couple had a baby. She noted she heard the couple screaming at each other often. But she wasn't sure if the police had ever needed to intervene.

Elizabeth Ucman and Brandon Copeland are in custody at San Diego Central Jail without bond. They will appear in court on Monday, November 15.

