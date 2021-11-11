Paula Sims Kills 2 Babies, Gets Paroled — Sparks Debate Over Mental Illness

Paula Sims released after 31 years. Image via Logan Correctional Facility

Paula Sims is now a free woman after serving almost 32 years of a life sentence for killing her 6-week-old daughter, Heather. She blamed mental illness for the slaying, determined to prove she didn't have control over her actions as she suffered from postpartum psychosis.

Fox 2 reported the Illinois Parole Board voted 12-1 to release her from prison. They decided she was no longer a threat to society, as her mental illness issues were no longer present. She had a perfect record in prison with no violations in her near 32 years behind bars.

In 1989, Paula reported her 6 week old daughter missing. She claimed a masked man knocked her out while taking the garbage to the bin and when she woke up, her daughter was missing. The police later found the newborn's body in a nearby park's trash can. Investigators learned Sims killed her baby by smoothing her, then stuffed her in the freezer, disposing of her body several days later.

The jury convicted Paula of murder with the intent to harm, obstruction of justice, concealing a homicide, which carries a life with no parole sentence, plus 13 years. A judge later commuted her sentence to life, making her eligible for parole after 30 years.

Paula Confessed To Another Murder

While she in custody (after being sentenced to life in prison), she confessed to another murder, but did not face an additional charge for the crime. In 1986, three years before Heather's death, she murdered another daughter named Loalei. The 13-day-old infant died of suffocation and police found her in a wooded area behind the Sims' home. Her story mirrored the 1989 murder as she claimed an armed masked man kidnapped the child.

Law enforcement did not charge her with Loralei's murder, even though they had her confession in hand. She was in custody and her chance of parole looked slim.

Paula's Fight To Prove Her Postpartum Psychosis Diagnosis

Paula claimed she suffered from a condition known as postpartum psychosis. It is a rare occurance and it can cause a detachment from reality, hallucinations, and impulsive behavior affecting women after birth.

According to People, " The onset is usually sudden, most often within the first 2 weeks postpartum. Of the women who develop a postpartum psychosis, research has suggested that there is approximately a 5% suicide rate and a 4% infanticide rate associated with the illness. This is because the woman experiencing psychosis is experiencing a break from reality."

Many have questioned her claim of PPP because she tried to cover up her crime. However, mental ill ess affects each person differently, so one will never know the validity of her claim.

Paula said she told her husband, Robert Sims, she wasn't feeling well, and she needed to see a psychiatrist. He discouraged her, fearing his family find out about her struggle with mental illness.

Robert and Paula divorced after her conviction. In 2015, Robert and their son, unharmed from Paula’s violent abuse, died in a tragic car accident.

Paula Is A Free Woman

Sims' attorney, Jed Stone, rejoiced after her release as he worked tirelessly for three decades to free her. He believed from the start his client did not belong behind bars.

"She's not an evil person. She's a person who suffered from a mental illness. And that mental illness is gone [sic]," Stone said. "There's not a day that goes by that Paula doesn't think about how horrific her crime was. And when she doesn't feel responsibility and remorse and shame for her acts."

Paula Stone, now age 62, walked out of Logan Correctional Facility a free woman on Friday, November 5.

Do you think the parole board made a mistake by granting her parole? Tell me what you think in the comments section below. Don't forget to follow me for more true crime news.