Woman Hires Former Flame To Kill Husband— Wires Over $100K For Payment

Jennifer Lynne Faith was living a double life. She had an adoring husband, Jamie Faith, who thought they had the perfect marriage. He provided well for her as an American Airlines executive. The life that Jamie did not know about was Jennifer had rekindled a romance with a former flame, who is willing to kill to protect her.

Faith told her lover, Darrin Ruben Lopez, her husband, was sexually and physically abusing her via email, claiming she felt unsafe in her home. Jennifer emailed Lopez pictures of the abuse, but prosecutors say it was all a fake. People reported Jamie was not a violent man, and he never abused his wife in any way, shape, or form.

In October 2020, Jennifer and Jamie walked their dog when a masked gunman attacked the couple one day after their 15th wedding anniversary. Crime Online stated Jennifer claimed the gunman knocked her to the ground, tried to bind her hands with masking tape, and stole her jewelry.

In December 2020, Jennifer went on camera begging anyone with information on the gunman who killed her husband to come forward.

"My hope is that someday perhaps the person will realize the gravity of what they've done and what they've taken from myself and my daughter. He was just the backbone of my family. It was just..so devastating."

On Tuesday, police charge Jennifer, now age 49, with interstate commerce to commit murder for hire. This is a charge that could make her eligible for the death penalty. The gunman, Lopez, was previously arrested and charged by the state with capital murder and his federal charges included transporting a firearm in interstate commerce intending to commit a felony. He entered a plea of not guilty.

Over the spring and summer of 2020, Jennifer opened a Gmail account in her husband's name and taunted Lopez with stories of sexual and physical abuse. She provided him photos as proof. The authorities say the abuse never happened, and she used Lopez's protective nature to manipulate him into killing her husband.

Jennifer Lynne Faith will spend her life in prison. Image by Ichigo121212 from Pixabay

On May 13, 2020, Jennifer created another bogus Gmail account, pretending to be her friend, concerned about the abuse that was supposedly happening. The email claimed she saw Jamie slap Jennifer, sending him a picture of his former flame being choked. The picture was fake, but it was enough to send Darrin Lopez in a protective rage.

"I am asking you if you are willing to get involved and help Jen get out of the situation," Jennifer wrote to Lopez with her fake email account.

Lopez did not respond to the request for a week. He needed time to think about what he should do. On May 20, 2020, Lopez emailed the fake account, writing he won't be able to relax until Jennifer is out of the situation.

"I know I won't feel better about her situation until she is out of the house away from him or she lets me put a bullet in Jamie’s head."

On the day of the murder, Lopez allegedly waited outside the Faith's home until the couple stepped out to walk their dog together.. At that point, he snuck behind them, shooting Jamie seven times—three times in head, three in his stomach, and one in the pelvic area. He ran away to escape in his black truck back to Tennessee, where he lived.

A friend of the family created a GoFundMe account to benefit Jennifer and her family. She allegedly withdrew up to $60K from her GoFundMe account to pay for credit card debt and a large screen television. The authorities believe the credit card payments and the television were payments made to Lopez for murdering her husband.

In January, the police found Lopez in Tennessee and he had the gun that was used in Jamie's shooting. It still had the victim's blood on it. Several days later, People claims Jennifer told a mutual friend she sent $118K to Lopez, and to let him know she will always love him.

The same mutual friend talked to Lopez while in custody, and he gave Jennifer a message, too. He said "Please stay strong for us, Your knight always."

Jennifer's attorney did not reveal if Faith has answered to her additional charges. Law enforcement previously charged her with obstruction of justice, which she plead not guilty.