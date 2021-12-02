7 Easy Tips to Grow Your Facebook Group from 0–10k+ Members in 1 Month

If you’ve ever started a Facebook Group, then it’s likely that you have had the same experience I did.

Your group got off to a slow start. You posted content and shared updates, but no one seemed to join it.

It was discouraging.

Well, that feeling didn’t last long cause today I’ve created 3 successful Facebook groups each with over 10,000+ members.

And in this post, I’m going to give you my top 7 tips on how to grow your Facebook Group from 0–10K Followers in 1 month.

Let’s get started!

1. Determine Who the Group is For

There are many different types of Facebook groups, you can create but there are some considerations to be had before you start your group.

The first consideration is determining who the group is for. Is it for all coaches or just people who you are coaching on a particular topic? If it’s just for people coaching on a certain topic, how does their topic align with your goals?

For example, if your goal is to help coaches who want to improve their marketing by improving their sales funnel, you don’t want to include private coaching topics with this type of audience.

Ask yourself these questions when first creating your Facebook Group:

Who will this be for?

Determine how “open” this group should be.

Will there need to be an application process for people who are interested in joining? Or can anyone join if they are part of Facebook?

Will the group be private or open?

2. Actively Participate in Other Niche Related Groups

By actively participating in other Facebook groups that are related to your niche, you will be able to grow and maintain a strong, engaged audience.

This is how I first got started building my own community of coaches and consultants. There were so many other groups on Facebook that came up when I searched for my niche (coaches, consultants, careers advice, etc.) and I wanted to find out what people were talking about.

Some of the groups weren’t active at all (few posts, few members) while others had posts on a regular basis and lots of members.

I decided to start by joining one or two of these “less active” groups and work my way up from there. I used the same template for each group: introduction post, ask for help, give back.

By joining active groups and giving advice or support I’d build trust with the group members. The more involved you are, the more exposure your business will get!

It might take time to see results but if you stick it out then you’ll be able to grow your community much quicker than expected.

3. Cross-Promote

One of the best ways to grow your Facebook group is cross-promotion with other Facebook groups that are focused on the same or similar topics.

This gives group members of other Facebook groups more opportunities to find your Facebook group, offers you more marketing reach, and increases your Facebook visibility.

The first step is to find other Facebook groups that are focused on the same or related topic. You then need to request permission to post about your group in the other Facebook group’s timeline.

Once permission has been granted, you can post about your group in this Facebook group’s timeline and comment on a post from the other Facebook group.

This will give members of both groups more opportunities to visit your Facebook group.

4. Offer a Free Resource for Joining

A good way to grow your Facebook group is by offering a free resource for joining. You can do this by giving them an ebook or some other relevant resource that they can download and take action on right away.

This tactic will help you get more people on board and can also help with staying top of mind for those who’ve already joined. After you offer the free item for joining, create a series of emails to follow up with your new members.

The first email should be sent out within 48 hours of their sign-up. The first email should contain some kind of call to action and answer first-time questions like: “What’s the best time to post?” or “How often should I post?”

The next email should come within a week to reinforce the call to action in the previous email.

The following three emails should be sent out about one week apart. Then, at that point you can follow up when your calendar allows it. In the follow-up emails, you can include a new tip or ask them to participate in your Facebook group by answering a question.

The idea is that after those initial four emails, you’ll have laid out all the details about how the group works, and now it’s time for them to start participating.

5. Utilize Facebook Ads

This is not always easy to do, but Facebook ads can help grow your Facebook group by targeting people who are interested in what you have to offer.

Here are 3 ways Facebook Ads can help grow your Facebook Group:

1. Exposure — Your ads will be shown to people who look like your ideal client, meaning they’ll be more likely to join your group and follow you on social media sites.

2. Content Shares — When someone clicks on the link and joins your group, it shows up in their news feed and is seen by their friends, so there’s potential for this one post to go viral and encourage more people to join your Facebook Group!

3. Targeting Specific Audiences — You can target based on demographics (e.g., age, gender, interests), countries, languages, cities, or pages liked — this allows you to get in front of the exact people that will be interested in your group.

While targeted Facebook ads can be a powerful way to grow your Facebook group, there are some drawbacks.

1. They’re expensive!

2. They’re hard to optimize because the audience you target is unknown

3. You need to maintain a high click-through rate for the campaign to be profitable.

If you have some money on the side to invest I would encourage you to try using Facebook Ads but if you’re just starting out, try to get your first few followers organically.

6. Promote on All Social Media

Starting a Facebook group for your coaching or consulting business can be an excellent way to reach out to new clients. And with social media, you have plenty of ways to promote it and grow your membership quickly.

First, create a Group Profile on Facebook that includes the following:

A brief description of what the group is about

What members will gain from joining (such as “gaining access to my latest articles”)

The benefits of belonging (such as “discounts on products I offer”)

How often posts are shared in the group (daily, weekly, etc.)

Who can join (everyone or just people who meet certain qualifications?)

Next, share links to the Group Profile on other social media platforms, such as LinkedIn and Twitter.

Whenever you post on Instagram, Twitter, Linkedin, or Youtube, be sure to include a link back to the Group Profile so others can join if they’re interested!

Second, create posts on the social media apps where your audience hangs out that will attract attention from new potential members.

You can do this by asking questions, sharing interesting content and images related to your niche, hosting a contest or sweepstakes with an enticing prize for participants, promoting the group through other social media groups you participate in (such as Facebook or LinkedIn business networking groups).

Third, ask existing followers — those who have engaged on your posts — to invite friends and colleagues. This can be done on a regular basis, such as once per month or quarter, by contacting your new followers.

7. Put Facebook Group Link in Email Signature

People send out 10’s to 100’s of emails per week. Because of this, I’ve seen great success in putting your Facebook group link in your email signature.

When you email people, they’re more likely to see your Facebook group and get invited by you, which increases the likelihood of them joining. You can use a service like Bitly or MailChimp to easily add the URL of your Facebook group to your email signature.

Gain more Clientele Through Facebook Groups

Facebook groups are a great way to share your expertise and build relationships with potential customers. As you grow your own successful Facebook group, be sure to leverage the power of social media in order to increase awareness for your own group.

You could do this by using paid ads on platforms like Facebook or Instagram (or both). If you’re finding it difficult to get people into the habit of joining your group, consider giving away something valuable each time someone signs up — a free consultation session or an e-course that will help them learn more about their niche.

By providing value upfront, you’ll attract members who may eventually become clients!

Join my Facebook Group here to get my exclusive Ebook “18 Ways to Find and Sign High-Ticket Clients” for FREE