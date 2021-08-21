Public meeting on new affordable housing project on 49th and Aurora this Thursday

Courtesy of Downtown Emergency Services Center

Downtown Emergency Services Center (DESC) will be bringing an affordable housing project to 49th and Aurora replacing the motorcycle shop and vacant and recently burned house. DESC will own the property, develop it for about 95 units and provide services for its residents. It will be funded thru an assortment of grant sources from the City, County, State and Federal government,

There will be a meeting next Thursday to meet the Director, Daniel Malone and hear about the proposed project. “Being a good neighbor is important to us. To learn more about neighborhood interests and to provide neighbors with more details, we will host a virtual informational meeting about this new housing development. We invite anyone who is interested in learning more to join us on Thursday, Aug. 26, 2021, 6:30 p.m." The meeting will be virtual and can be accessed via this Zoom link .

This project will serve disabled chronically homeless men, women and their pets whose average age is 50. Support services will be provided on site 24 hours per day, 7 days a week. While each apartment includes kitchens, group meals and other activities are also provided to tenants. Individuals are referred and rent an apartment complying with Seattle’s Landlord Tenant laws.

The City of Seattle has committed to build over 2,000 units of affordable housing units in the near future. For more information on this project, visit this link .

