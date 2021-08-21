Seattle, WA

Public meeting on new affordable housing project on 49th and Aurora this Thursday

Chris Maykut

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=29ZxlN_0bYsB95v00
Courtesy of Downtown Emergency Services Center

Downtown Emergency Services Center (DESC) will be bringing an affordable housing project to 49th and Aurora replacing the motorcycle shop and vacant and recently burned house.  DESC will own the property, develop it for about 95 units and provide services for its residents.  It will be funded thru an assortment of grant sources from the City, County, State and Federal government,  

There will be a meeting next Thursday to meet the Director, Daniel Malone and hear about the proposed project.  “Being a good neighbor is important to us. To learn more about neighborhood interests and to provide neighbors with more details, we will host a virtual informational meeting about this new housing development. We invite anyone who is interested in learning more to join us on Thursday, Aug. 26, 2021, 6:30 p.m." The meeting will be virtual and can be accessed via this Zoom link.

This project will serve disabled chronically homeless men, women and their pets whose average age is 50.  Support services will be provided on site 24 hours per day, 7 days a week.  While each apartment includes kitchens, group meals and other activities are also provided to tenants.  Individuals are referred and rent an apartment complying with Seattle’s Landlord Tenant laws.  

The City of Seattle has committed to build over 2,000 units of affordable housing units in the near future.  For more information on this project, visit this link.

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App

Comments / 5

Published by

Hyperlocal news, events, happenings and business district dispatches from the Phinney-Greenwood neighborhood of Seattle.

Seattle, WA
173 followers

More from Chris Maykut

Seattle, WA

Mental wellness festival coming to Phinney-Greenwood on September 18th

Mark your calendars and prioritize your mental health at FundaMental Fest, an outdoor festival & fundraiser celebrating wellness for the entire community. September is mental health & suicide prevention month. In observance, this cause-driven event is designed to stop the stigma, raise awareness, raise funds, and share resources for stress, anxiety, depression, suicide prevention, and all types of mental illnesses.

Read full story
2 comments

Opus Co. shutting down after next week, new restaurant concept announced

If you follow Opus Co.’s detailed and vibrant social media, you already know the news: after more than 4 years as a one of our few gastronome destinations, chef Mark Schroeder has decided to retire the concept and make way for a new eatery.

Read full story

Aide-mémoire jewelry and handmade goods shop opens in lower Phinney

There’s a new shop in town! If you are engaged, planning a wedding, or thinking about planning one, this beautiful shop, Aide-mémoire, offers bespoke jewelry and so much more, including handmade goods, gifts, and eco-conscious products that support local designers and artists. Aide-mémoire features access and comfort wedding jewelry and other handmade goods, so you can give thought to objects in your home and support independent artists right here on Phinney.

Read full story
Seattle, WA

Where to stay cool in Phinneywood during extreme heat wave

The National Weather Service has issued an Extreme Heat Watch for Seattle due to forecasted high temperatures above 90 degrees. The warming trend will begin Wednesday and continue through Saturday.

Read full story
Seattle, WA

Tickets on sale now for Woodland Park Zoo’s 8th Annual Brew at the Zoo

This October 7, hop on over to the zoo for a beer tasting event unlike any other: Sample delicious imports, domestics, microbrews and ciders from more than 45 of the finest local breweries. While sampling, get up close and personal encounters with the zoo’s amazing ambassador animals. Plus, beer just tastes better when you know that it’s doing good for the world —  funds from each ticket sold directly support animal care for the more than 900 animals at the zoo, as well as wildlife conservation projects around the world and in the Pacific Northwest.

Read full story
2 comments
Seattle, WA

Saved from development, Art in the Garden festival returns to Ballard P-Patch

Gardeners of the Ballard P-Patch are excited to once again host their annual celebration of local art and community gardening with the 19th annual Art in the Garden festival, Saturday, August 7, 2021, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the garden: 8527 25th Ave. NW. Admission is free.

Read full story
5 comments
Seattle, WA

Seattle's outdoor café survey seeks feedback to shape the future of dining tents and sidewalk patios

In the Spring of 2020, posters around lower Phinney appeared on telephone poles urging the neighborhood to “Save the Barking Dog”. Owner Dan Anderson was already feeling the effects of being closed for weeks and the subsequent shift to takeout-only dining. For a business that relied on a festive and warm atmosphere and friendly service, the future looked bleak.

Read full story
1 comments
Washington State

Lucky Envelope announces Washington Wild benefit beer and late July releases

Washington Wild is teaming up with one of our local Lucky Envelope Brewing to celebrate the release of Public Lands Pilsner. This beer was created with a mission to help spread the word about the value and the importance of protecting the lands that surround our water sources. The link between healthy water sources and great beer is inextricable.

Read full story
Seattle, WA

LGBTQ+ and BIPOC-friendly, ecologically-minded jewelry store opens this Saturday in Phinney

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content. Aide-mémoire, founded by designer Aran Galligan, is an inclusive, queer woman-owned, small business that has been a longtime Phinneywood community supporter. They focus on handmade, eco-friendly, and conflict-free everyday fine jewelry, wedding bands, and engagement rings. Their mission is to create future heirlooms in an environmentally and socially responsible way, which they hope will become a part of your family’s story.

Read full story
4 comments
Seattle, WA

New Phinney Ridge restaurant Autumn opens its doors tomorrow

Executive Chef and Restaurateur Brian Clevenger has announced his newest restaurant – Autumn – will officially open in the Phinney Flats building (6727 Greenwood Ave N) on Tuesday, July 6th. Autumn will stay true to what Clevenger does best, offering a selection of handmade pastas, fresh local vegetables, and a variety of seafood dishes.

Read full story
1 comments
Seattle, WA

Joli Gin Bar offers spectacular food and the largest gin collection north of San Francisco

Article by Jamie Aaronson, special to the Phinneywood Blog. Joli Gin Bar on NW 65th in Ballard is a stand-out in the area for its menu, service, and ambiance. The dishes, drinks, and decor are delicious and inspiring. My husband and I took another precious date night out and were delighted. We enjoyed their signature craft gin cocktails and shared the Brussels sprouts, chicken, and fish. Our waiter was warm and friendly, the ceilings were soaring, and the movie was fun – a Godzilla flick projected onto the wall.

Read full story
Seattle, WA

Greenwood Windermere office commissions massive new Henry mural to brighten public alleyway

Seattleites should be quite familiar with the quirky and wonderful artwork of Ryan “Henry” Ward, who has been described as “Seattle’s most prolific muralist.” Publicly active as an artist only since 2008, by the close of 2014, he had painted over 180 murals on surfaces such as buildings exteriors, school interiors, garages, and even vehicles, primarily in the Ballard neighborhood of Seattle, Washington. His landscapes of various animals (some real, many imagined) are simply signed “Henry”.

Read full story
Seattle, WA

Series finale of the beloved Gumshoe 5k now scheduled for 2022

Gumshoe is slang for detective. It’s also the name of a fundraising detective walk held every summer in Seattle’s Phinney Ridge and Greenwood neighborhoods. Since it began in 2006, the Gumshoe has raised over $74,000 for local non-profits such as the Greenwood Senior Center, Greenwood Elementary School PTA and Phinney Ridge Lutheran Church Food Bank.

Read full story
1 comments
Seattle, WA

Husband and wife team Ben and Megan Campbell announce opening of Ben’s Bread this fall on Phinney Ridge

Megan and Ben CampbellCourtesy Ben's Bread Co. Rising Star and award-winning baker Ben Campbell and his business partner and wife Megan Campbell have announced their first brick and mortar location will officially open in Seattle’s Phinney Ridge neighborhood this fall.

Read full story
1 comments
Seattle, WA

Greenwood Senior Center and Greenwood Library to offer themselves as Cooling Station during heat wave

As the City will be facing extreme hot temperatures in the coming days – and conceivably at various points throughout the summer – the Greenwood Senior Center at 525 N. 85th Street will serve as one of the City’s Cooling Centers.

Read full story
Seattle, WA

City awards grant to PNA to re-create holiday lighting in Phinneywood

Armatures loaned out by the Zoo in 2020 to local businesses to help make up for the retirement of the PNA lights.Courtesy of the Woodland Park Zoo. If you’ve lived in the Phinneywood neighborhood for a while, you might have come to know and love the quirky and beloved tradition that a handful of dedicated community members created almost 10 years ago–the Holiday Monkeys. You also likely know that the Phinney Neighborhood Association made the hard decision to retire the monkeys last year because of targeted racial attacks on their staff, and as part of their overall anti-racism work. While this decision has not been a popular one, it is something the PNA Board felt was the right thing to do.

Read full story
Seattle, WA

Rainbow Hop 2021 wrap-up: record number of participating businesses and a huge donation to middle school Pride Clubs

The Bar Method storefront on Greenwood Ave NPhinneywood Blog. In spite of some showers that washed away some gorgeous chalk messaging, Rainbow Hop 2021 was a huge success for the community. A record 46 businesses participated by decorating their windows and storefronts to show that the neighborhood is emblematic of Pride, equality, and empowerment of our LGBTQ+ communities. 28 sponsors also pitched in to help decorate 14 local businesses and organizations.

Read full story
Seattle, WA

Center for Spiritual Living marking its centennial with burial of time capsule to be opened in 2121

Center for Spiritual Living (CSL) Seattle, part of the international spiritual organization, “Centers for Spiritual Living,” is celebrating 100 years of offering dogma-free teaching in Seattle. Founded in 1921 as the “Seattle Center for Constructive Thinking” by Rev. Netta Holmes, who served as its pastor for 40 years, the community eventually affiliated with the national organization, Centers for Spiritual Living, 1961.

Read full story
Seattle, WA

Only in Seattle must we enter a lottery for the privilege of buying composted feces

A steaming pile of composting animal poopCourtesy of Woodland Park Zoo. For the first time ever, the Woodland Park Zoo is holding a Summer Fecal Fest for the opportunity to purchase the highly sought-after "Zoo Doo". Each spring and fall, gardening enthusiasts apply online in hopes of being randomly selected to purchase Woodland Park Zoo’s exotic, highly coveted Zoo Doo. For the first time ever, the zoo is holding a Fecal Fest in the summer!

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy