Opinion: One of the most loving things a Narcissists can do for you

It may not appear loving, but it will all make sense in time.

Photo by Photo by willy wo on Unsplash

For example, in July 2018, I was at the airport.

I drove Uber, dropped a passenger off, and headed to the cell phone lot. I had a call scheduled with a therapist out in Vegas.

I had just moved back from Vegas in November 2017

One of my friends in Vegas gave me the therapist's number because he specialized in childhood trauma and helped my friend tremendously with the issues she was dealing with.

At this point, I was a mess; I was desperate to look for any answers to what was happening. My ex just took off again on another trip with her then-husband. I couldn't eat, sleep, and barely work when all this started. I can't explain the feeling, but I would chase VERY hard and repeatedly send multiple emails, begging her to return.

She lied to me about being married; she was separated. It took her 1.5 years to finalize the divorce, but not before cheating on him or me numerous times. All the red flags were flying, but it was too late; I wasn't aware I was what I now know being trauma bonded.

I was more pathetic then than I am now looking back.

My phone rang, and it was the therapist. I was nervous and wouldn't answer, but I had to talk to someone. I was slowly running everyone out of my life, especially my group of friends out in Vegas.

Unfortunately, I lost all of them and have no contact with them today.

I answered the phone.

I talked to him for 10 minutes, and he explained the type of therapy. He said it's possible to have sessions over the phone, but I would need to come out to Vegas for 3–4 visits so he can monitor how I would handle the triggers. This type of therapy can quickly turn ugly if not observed initially. And he wanted me near him to guide him through them so he could teach me how to handle the triggers when they arise.

The type of therapy was EMDR. It's a therapy that can tap into your subconscious and heal childhood and other forms of trauma.

Unfortunately, I never went. I wanted to, but it wasn't in the cards of life for me then. I wasn't "done" yet, I still had some chase in me, and my "dealer" kept dropping tiny samples of her drug(attention) at my doorstep. But I couldn't entirely give up yet.

This question made me remember one thing he said clearly, which almost made me nauseous. A cumbersome, tired, and sick feeling overcame me.

He told me the best thing she could do for me was NEVER to contact me again.

I didn't want to hear that, and I defended her. I told him I knew she loved me and was just struggling. This was at least the 6–7 times she had cheated and lied to me like this, so it is clear now, but not back then, that she didn't love me.

The loving takeaway

So, what is the most loving thing a Narcissist can do for you?

It's to discard you and leave you alone.

No matter how badly you beg, plea, email, text, or show up at their house, they don't respond.

They go radio silent, leave you alone, and manipulate someone else.

I know in the beginning, it's not what you want to hear but what you need to have to happen.

For some, it's their only hope of escape because the trauma bond can be severe.