Opinion: Trauma bond and the Narcissists; A few things you need to know

A trauma bond is defined as:

Trauma bonds are emotional bonds with an individual that arise from a recurring, cyclical pattern of abuse perpetrated by intermittent reinforcement through rewards and punishments. The process of forming trauma bonds is referred to as trauma bonding or traumatic bonding-Wikipedia

The stark reality of trauma bond is you will become bonded and not realize it until after the break-up. The bond is slowly created with all the ups, downs, pushes, and pulls in a toxic relationship.

Once it is created, it feels impossible to go on in life without this person. What you believe is love is nothing more than an almost unbreakable bond that will take months to detach from and even longer to heal.

Once you become aware you are trauma bonded, the real work begins. Breaking a bond of this magnitude isn’t for the faint of heart. It is, hand down, one of the most challenging tasks you will face in life.

Below are eight things I realized in my journey of breaking a trauma bond.