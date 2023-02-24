Opinion: "I love you" are three words that have lost their meaning

Photo by Photo by Michael & Diane Weidner on Unsplash

Many confuse Love with lust, security, abuse, and how another person makes them feel. Love is based around actions, it's far more than words.

We spend our whole life trying to find “that person” to value us and make us feel complete. We are in a never-ending search for our missing “piece” to complete the hole in our life we had no idea was there.

Many will bounce from person to person, trying to fill a void of emptiness and lack of fulfillment in themselves. When all they have to do is give to themselves what they are seeking from others.

Parenting and unconditional love

Most parents don’t even love themselves, so how can they love their children? Just look around at everyone while you are out. It can be depressing.

If you love someone, you will let them develop into their own as you offer support. You give them space to grow; you don’t intrude on their lives and try and “fix” them or try and push them into your way of thinking and values. So many parents try and clone a mini version of all their failures. Then live their success through their kids, putting unneeded stress on them.

Many relationships get unconditional love confused with abuse. While family and friends encourage you to stick by their side as the abuse continues. Unconditional Love is not letting your partner lie, cheat and manipulate you while they justify their abusive behavior.

Unconditional love is seeing someone’s worth and adding to what they already have. When they stumble, you help them back on the path. You aren’t paving their path; you are lending them the tools to clear the way themselves.

Be complete yourself before seeking out love in others

Couples shouldn’t be together to complete one another. You are just as competent with this person as you are without them. You are adding to what each other already has. Most relationships nowadays have a giver and taker. In walks the “codependent” relationship. The codependent runs around trying to fix the flaws, and failures in their partner. All while ignoring what they need to work on as an individual.

It’s always easier to see in others what you don’t see in yourself.

I slowly realized I was not sure I ever loved anyone. I love what I can do for people and how that makes ME feel. I love to sacrifice my worth and self-respect for those undeserving. I love running around and offering help to those who don’t ask for it. But better yet, if they do ask for help, clear a spot at the table because I have all kinds of advice to give that I don’t use!

The more I have to prove to someone I am enough, the harder I will “love” them. Is that love?

Should love make you chase and constantly feel anxious and miserable?

Should love exhaust you?

Should love confuse you?

Should love make you question your sanity and reality?

Should love make you feel empty while someone gives you the silent treatment?

In my opinion, many couples are in relationships due to miserable comfort, security, and the subconscious act of “settling,” and they are entirely blind to it.

They settle because they don’t know their worth. I did it for years. I’m desperately trying to find my worth, but it’s hard. It’s hard not to base my worth on what others think about me. Not just in my personal face-to-face encounters but in writing, work, and other aspects of life. I’m on the constant hunt for acceptance and approval from others. And if you are anything like me, you are seeking it from the wrong type of people.

Finding someone with self-awareness and who is looking for genuine growth seems almost impossible. There are so many manipulative people in the world. They can come disguised as someone on a spiritual path of self-growth only to show you an entirely other side to them once they have you “hook, lined and sinker.”

No matter how much awareness you have, the most manipulative have a way of finding their way into your life. The key is to take things extremely slow and ACT on any red flags shown early on.

Final thoughts

I’m nowhere near ready to enter the dating world after the last narcissistic disaster I was in. I’m to the point I’m not sure love actually exists or if I will ever date again.

Society has “love” all wrong. It has nothing to do with what we are taught. Love isn’t just a word; it’s full of action. The "need" to have someone in your life isn’t love.

Anyone can say, “I love you,” but showing it is different.

It’s hard to fall out of love when you were never in love, to begin with.

I believe many are in love with the potential of what they want a partner to be. When the partner never develops into that “image,” they settle, and here is where you find miserable comfort.

Many have no idea they are there; they got so used to the weeds that they forget the flowers that used to take space in the “garden of comfort.”

Think about it.