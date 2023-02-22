Opinion: What things have you done, or are doing that is wasting your precious life?

Many waste years of their life worrying about things that doesn’t matter — years in relationships with those that don’t value or respect us. And years chasing something that we “think” will make us feel better. Only to end up at the end of our road scratching our heads.
What’s not a waste of time is self-awareness. Gain it, and you won’t waste any time on any of the things below.
- People-pleasing: It’s damn exhausting. If you are one of the unfortunate ones with this stellar trait, work on it. Sooner rather than later. It’s a miserable life. Impossible to please everyone, and a complete waste of time
- Gossip: If you find yourself, or those close to you gossiping about people, remove or limit your time with them.
- Toxic relationships: Were cheated on? Were you lied to? Wait! They said they would change? They won’t. They definitely won’t. Remove them from your life and find someone that respects you. Put your time into them, not wasting it on those that showed you who they are.
- Fast food: It may be quick, and some even say it tastes good. But with age and consumption, you will quickly find out why the “convenience” of it is a waste of time.
- Rumination: Obsessively thinking about people, events, and things you can not and will not change/control. Put that energy into yourself. Time well spent, not wasted.
- Careers: I’m speaking of the jobs that consume your life. We need doctors, attorneys, engineers, etc. but to me, living to work is not my ideal life; to each their own.
- Opinions: This is very hard, I know. I struggle with it. But if you can come to terms with not caring what someone thinks about you, well, life will be so much better! Not everyone will like us, be Ok with it. Be you, do you, and be kind to others.
- Education: Unless it is needed for a profession you have a passion for. Education is far more than books and schooling. I’ve met some of the most brilliant people that have a high school education or less.
- Social media: Oh, but you need the “likes?” Do you need to portray this image that doesn’t exist!? It’s exhausting and a waste of time to chase attention while lying and masking it as you are out for the greater good. TikTok, Instagram, Twitter, Facebook. Not your friend. All a distraction and a waste of time.
- Drinking: Yea, it will give you a temporary sense of egotistical acceptance, but it’s anything but that. So much time, money, and brain cells are wasted on a miserable comfort. Hard to be productive and face reality when you’re drunk all the time, planning your next drink and everything around the “next” drink.
- Serial dating: I know some that are constantly dating. How exhausting! Really. Talk, be friends, be alone, and get to know yourself. Instead, work what you have to offer, you won’t waste so much time trying to find this perfect person to “complete” you.
- Friend group: We all need human interaction. Have very few good friends and let acquaintances be just that. I’m talking about those having to be in the “know” of everything, the FOMO mentality. It’s OK to “miss out” its quality over quantity.
- Hate: So much energy in the world and media is spent spreading hate. Think about that. It takes a lot of energy to hate someone you don’t know.
- Forgiveness: I’m speaking of others that have done you wrong. Who says we have to forgive others for the wrongs they’ve done? Some things deserve not to be forgiven. Quit wasting time thinking about it! Change starts when we forgive ourselves. We aren’t perfect.
Comments / 2