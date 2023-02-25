Opinion: A narcissists has many odd behaviors when your not around

Photo by Photo by yns plt on Unsplash

If you have any experience with Narcissists or any form of Cluster B, you know they have weird habits. They never seem to disappoint in their levels of manipulation and abuse. But when you aren’t around, what are they doing and keep under-wrap? Probably more than you think, and a lot of what you don’t want to know.

Social Media

This is a gimme. It’s a Narcissistic playground; they love it here! Here is where they can obsess about an image that doesn’t exist while playing the part online. They can control everyone’s perception of them while picking and choosing what to expose. Not only do they use it as an egotistical orgasmic boost they keep tabs on all their exes that haven’t blocked them. They have to make sure they aren’t doing better without them. And if they are, they will begin to pay careful attention to wandering about what this new person has that they didn’t. They will spend hours scrolling through useless amounts of garbage comparing their life to everyone else.

Stalking You

Oh yea, brother! Not just you, but your past relationships too! They love to see what your ex has going on in their life and what they are up to. If you pay careful attention to conversations, the Narcissist will sometimes slip up and have some information they shouldn’t have. You won’t catch it at first, or you might, but brush it off as coincidence; it is very strange! But they also will go back years on your social media accounts, researching who you dated and what you were up to. They might even contact a past ex of yours. And once the relationship ends, which it will, they kick it up a notch.

Question themselves

I know it’s not a popular opinion, but I believe they know something is off with them. It’s sad; it really is. With all the anger I have from all the stuff my ex pulled, there is still a part in my heart that hope she finds her way, but I know she won’t. I know she questions herself; I know some of it wasn’t manipulation. With all the self-help, Narcissism, Trauma bond, and Co-dependent books she has read, she is reading for herself, although she projects it on to me. She is trying to figure out what is going on. I believe some narcissists do have a little bit of awareness, but they won’t fully accept it because they can’t live with the shame.

The wrap up

In the end, I believe everyone deserves a fair shake in life. But when someone repeatedly abuses people, they know right from wrong. They have to see the pattern and know it’s not everyone that comes into their life is an asshole. Sooner or later, they have to meet the mirror, which usually comes with age.

They have ruined many lives, run friends and family off, and are likely drinking what is left of their miserable life away. That’s when reality hits, but it’s too late by then.

It’s a sad life. I no longer want to volunteer. I have enough of my own issues to figure out than focus on some things that will never be explained.

Because the longer you stay, you will lose a little bit more of your sanity and self-worth until you no longer recognize yourself as they go off in the distance with someone new.

They always have someone in line waiting, always, with or without you.

Remember that.