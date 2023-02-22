Opinion: How to communicate with a highly narcissistic person

If you notice, I “labeled” the person as highly Narcissistic and not Narcissistic Personality Disorder. There are far more people who ruin relationships who exhibit high “traits” of narcissism, than those who are diagnosed. Most narcissists never seek treatment, and if they do, they sure as shit won’t stick around for treatment or a diagnosis.

I believe the label of Narcissist is thrown around too quickly nowadays. While I think the number is much higher than the estimated 5% of the population, it is too widely used to label in my opinion. Just because someone is abusive, lies, cheats, and manipulates doesn’t mean they have Narcissistic Personality Disorder. But it does mean they could carry strong traits that make this person very difficult to deal with.

Agreeable

First and foremost, you must be a better and more aware person. Don’t feed into their drama and ego-driven agendas. If you want to keep peace with them, sometimes you must swallow your ego and agree to disagree, not with them, but within yourself. It doesn’t matter if it’s a boss, family member, or a partner you suspect could have traits or have narcissistic personality disorder.

People who exhibit traits and those who suffer from the disorder can NOT handle any form of criticism. Criticism to them is like taking a knife and jabbing it directly into their heart. They don’t do well with it and this could cause a “narcissistic injury,” and the consequences won’t be pretty.

It is much easier to agree with them and maybe even give them a little “pick me up” with a compliment. The compliment may not be warranted, but it will keep them on your good side with fewer consequences.

And if you must disagree with them, treat it as if you are talking to a 5-year-old child, but in an adult-to-adult way, if that makes sense. Be easy on the delivery while never discounting their opinions or ideas. I know it can be annoying, but to keep the peace, you must “rock” the boat soft and gently.

Ask them for their opinion

I know it’s cringe-worthy, but if you want to communicate with one of these individuals, you must play by “their” rules. And sometimes, you need to communicate with them if they are an ex-partner with whom you share a child or an overbearing boss.

You have to make it look like their opinions are outstanding! Don’t overdo it, but you have to “ham” it up and play into their ego-filled world. The more you make them feel like they are the “smartest” one in the room, the better off you will be. It’s very easy to compliment people on their opinions, but in a roundabout way, tweak it a little if you feel it needs it.

Remember, it’s all about delivery. What you don’t want to do is make them feel attacked. They won’t do well with that and will go straight into defense mode. And if that happens, you can’t react. It will only escalate the situation. “Responding” and not reacting is the best way to handle a situation that seems to be derailing with them.

Boundaries

This is a must! While you will sense a loss of control of yourself, or as if you are “giving in,” you aren’t. You are protecting yourself, but you do have to set boundaries with this individual. Again, think of the 5-year-old. How would you address adult issues with a person who has a 5-year-old mindset? This is very important, you are the adult, and they are the child. And it needs to be handled as such.

Just as you would handle a child’s temper tantrums, you handle them the same with this person. Boundaries can be set in a simple non-confrontational way, but it will take some work and patience on your part. But if there is no way to avoid this person, it will work in your best interest if you remain as calm as possible.

Stroke their ego a little while you maintain a boundary where you don’t allow them to walk all over you or use you as a doormat.

The communication takeaway

I’m not suggesting you be used as a doormat. If the person is too much to handle, it is best to remove them from your life. Cut ties entirely and move on. But if you have children with them, they are family, or they are your boss, contact with them is next to impossible.

Sometimes they can be so abusive that your only way of communication is through emails. In an email, you can keep your safe distance and choose what and how you respond after you have a chance to plan it out. Dealing with one of these individuals daily isn’t recommended. If you must, it’s best to start planning an exit to limit most, if not all, contact with them.

Overall, you want to keep control of the conversation and tone. And the unfortunate part is many times, you will have to bite your tongue and stroke their ego to keep the peace. And suppose you are dealing with a diagnosed Malignant, Vulnerable, Communal, or Classic Narcissist. In that case, communication will sometimes be next to impossible.

It’s best to avoid these people altogether, but if you can’t escape them at this time; The above should help to an extent until it doesn’t.

Good luck

