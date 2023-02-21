Medieval Barbers; From Haircuts and Amputation to The Bloody In-between

Chris Freyler

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4H3H4W_0kuv5pqD00
Photo byhttps://commons.m.wikimedia.org/wiki/File:Barber-surgeons_operating_on_a_boil_on_a_man%27s_forehead.

Medicine is rapidly changing and evolving each year. But who would have thought back in the middle ages, the barber was also a makeshift surgeon performing amputations, teeth pulling, leaching, bloodletting, and of course, your typical beard trip or haircut?

The most gruesome procedure of all would be kidney stone removal in front of an audience.

As early as 1000 A.D., Barber Surgeon's often catered to the lower class, while the physicians tended to those at the courts and castles. Physicians' role was to observe the patients; they were considered above surgeons.

Physicians would study Latin and speak it fluently. They would almost always tend to the wealthy, such as the Aristocrats and Royals. Injuries and afflictions were common in soldiers, peasants, monks, and workers. The Physicians steered clear from these clients as they wanted to avoid getting their hands "dirty." But someone had to do the dirty work, right? This is where the Barber Surgeons' role came into play. Physicians needed to be accredited and trained through Universities unlike their Barber Surgeon counterparts. Almost all Physicians from the 15th century and on were accredited through Universities.

The Barber-Surgeons were trained in healing tasks that most physicians wouldn't do. They would hon their craftsmanship in basic wounds and lacerations, with burns and skin rashes, setting fractured bones and dislocated limbs, venereal diseases, and more. The more advanced Barber Surgeons would perform more intense procedures such as delivering babies, ambulations, and cauterization. Often times cauterization's were performed with hot oil that often led to infection and even death.

The most fundamental roles of the Barber Surgeon were performed in monasteries. This is the one time they were used for their "barbering skills" The monks needed their hair cut often, as they needed to be tonsured. Tonsuring is a religious practice where they shave the top of the monk's head. Shaving the top of the head is a religious practice all monks do.

As time went on, hair-cutting led to bloodletting, ambulation, and setting limbs. Often the Barber Surgeons learned as they went. And you can imagine the pain and gore involved in this type of practice.

Bloodletting is the surgical removal of one's blood for therapeutic purposes. It was used throughout the 18th century and into the 19th century, although it was rarely successful.

Barber Surgeons were phased out as they became more of a profession and less of a craft. France was the first place that took steps to demolish Barber surgeons. Under the rule of Louis XIV was the boost it needed to phase out the age-long practice. In 1743 it all came to a halt, and every Barber and wig maker was forbidden to perform such surgeries. And Barbers and surgeons also separated entirely in England two years later.

Next time you get your "ears lowered" at your local barber, bring up the topic of "Barber-Surgeons" and see if your barber knows the medieval history behind his "craft."

Who knows? He may be familiar, and that tooth that has been bothering you for a while now could be taken care of right after the beard trim.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# medieval# surgeon# history# europe# barber

Comments / 1

Published by

Mistake Maker Extraordinaire. Truth Speaker. We all struggle with something. I just happen to write about it.

Cincinnati, OH
4K followers

More from Chris Freyler

Opinion: "I love you" are three words that have lost their meaning

Many confuse Love with lust, security, abuse, and how another person makes them feel. Love is based around actions, it's far more than words. We spend our whole life trying to find “that person” to value us and make us feel complete. We are in a never-ending search for our missing “piece” to complete the hole in our life we had no idea was there.

Read full story
12 comments

Opinion: What things have you done, or are doing that is wasting your precious life?

Many waste years of their life worrying about things that doesn’t matter — years in relationships with those that don’t value or respect us. And years chasing something that we “think” will make us feel better. Only to end up at the end of our road scratching our heads.

Read full story
2 comments

Opinion: A narcissists has many odd behaviors when your not around

If you have any experience with Narcissists or any form of Cluster B, you know they have weird habits. They never seem to disappoint in their levels of manipulation and abuse. But when you aren’t around, what are they doing and keep under-wrap? Probably more than you think, and a lot of what you don’t want to know.

Read full story

Opinion: How to communicate with a highly narcissistic person

Picture them as a toddler, and you’re on your way. If you notice, I “labeled” the person as highly Narcissistic and not Narcissistic Personality Disorder. There are far more people who ruin relationships who exhibit high “traits” of narcissism, than those who are diagnosed. Most narcissists never seek treatment, and if they do, they sure as shit won’t stick around for treatment or a diagnosis.

Read full story
32 comments

Opinion: How Living a Life of "Quiet Desperation" Destroys Purpose

Your alarm goes off, and you hit snooze. Another miserable day at the office. Or maybe the factory, either or, you’re sick of this life. You roll over and look at the same face you’ve been staring at for the last 10+ years. Maybe you love her, perhaps you don’t, but you thought life would be different than this. You two seem to have lost your “connection” years ago.

Read full story

Opinion: Narcissistic Abuse: One Must Live it to Understand it

Carl, you idiot, you did it again! You contacted her, didn’t you?!?. What a moron! I told you! Dude!!! When will you freaking learn!?. STOP IT! I don’t care what you “thought” you had with this prick! Look at reality; will you?! You told me last night she’s pulling the same crap with the new moron.

Read full story
13 comments

Opinion: What is The Most Dangerous of All Narcissists to be Involved With?

The covert/vulnerable/fragile Narcissist, hands down. These individuals’ “elation” and “deflation” stages make them the most dangerous. When they are in the deflation stage, they appear like vulnerable, hurt, abused puppies. You will want to pick them up, take their pain away, hold them, nurture them, and love them.

Read full story
106 comments

Opinion: Is it Possible to Keep a Narcissist Happy?

Well, it's not too hard in reality. All you have to do is take what little self-worth you have and throw it in the garbage. Then, if you have any self-respect left, screw it, toss that too. THEN! Take all your insecurities, wait, don't toss those; you keep them close by your side because this is what will keep you miserable while you are keeping them happy.

Read full story
33 comments

Opinion: The "Potential" Narcissist Victims Live in Keep Them Stuck

The relationship is on again! You can’t believe you two are finally back together! It might work this time. She really seems like she loves and cares for me this time! It’s been so long since I’ve seen her, the good memories have slowly replaced the torment I’ve endured over the years! Thank freaking god!

Read full story
1 comments

Opinion: An "In Depth" Look at What it's Like Dating a Covert Narcissist

The attention, oh god, the attention. First, it will be great! But over time, it becomes overbearing and borderline annoying. You feel like you've met the lost soul you've been searching for this person your entire life!

Read full story
2 comments

Opinion: Victims Don't Need to Seek Revenge Against a Narcissist. They Can do This Instead

After an abusive relationship, it's a normal human reaction to want revenge. One thing all victims have to remember is that Narcissists are wired differently than us. They have little to no empathy unless it benefits them in some way. While seeking revenge might feel good in the moment, it's only a matter of time before we are consumed with guilt and remorse; at least, that's how I operate.

Read full story
104 comments

Opinion: If You Have Unhealed Anger it Could be The Cause of Your Depression

A main culprit in developing depression is anger. Depression is a mental health condition that generally involves feelings of deep sadness, hopelessness, or worthlessness. Anger is an emotion that serves minimal purpose, but it’s a normal reaction to abuse.

Read full story
62 comments

Opinion: Do People Eventually See Through The Narcissists Manipulation?

I think people do eventually see through Narcissism. Actually, quicker than one would think. But there is a thing called denial, and all victims and even the narcissist live in it.

Read full story

Opinion: What Your Future Will Look Like if You Stay in a Narcissistic Relationship

Any sanity, trust, patience, or mental health you had before you met this person, GONE!. Now, if you had some pretty severe unhealed trauma before meeting them, it’s going to be bad. Especially if that trauma is from Childhood.

Read full story
18 comments

Narcissists Use The "Twin Flame" Hypothesis to Create a Near Unbreakable Bond to The Victim

*I share my opinions, experiences and stories on my journey through Narcissistic abuse*. This is how my ex hooked, lined, and sunk me. I had never heard of twin flames until I met her. And she convinced me that we were.

Read full story
46 comments

Opinion: Do Intelligent People Fall for The Manipulation of a Narcissists?

*I share my opinions, experiences, and knowledge on my path through narcissistic abuse*. It has nothing to do with your IQ or how smart you are. Unfortunately, some of the most intelligent people can lack self-awareness.

Read full story

Opinion- Those Who Cheat Have Manipulative Habits But, Do You Know How to Spot Them?

*I share my opinions, experiences, and knowledge on my path through narcissistic abuse. What better way to crush a person’s self-worth and confidence than cheating on them? It’s the classic way to ruin a relationship nowadays. We all "know" a cheater, or the cheated, right? It’s becoming more prevalent in today’s society.

Read full story
2 comments

Opinion: Why Narcissists Live Secret Lives, and You Were Only a Number in Their Rotation of Victims

I share my opinions, experiences, and knowledge on my path through narcissistic abuse. That’s the thing; there is never just one or two. There are multiple. They must keep the never-ending rotation going because they know no relationship will last.

Read full story
23 comments

Opinion: Do We Fall in Love With The Wrong Person or a Painful Lesson We Ignored?

I share my opinions, experiences, and knowledge on my path through narcissistic abuse. While many from the outside looking in would beg to differ, I still stand by it. At times I question if it was love and not just infatuation. No way two people “love” and treat each other like my ex and I did.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy