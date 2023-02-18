Opinion: Is it Possible to Keep a Narcissist Happy?

Photo by Fox News

Well, it's not too hard in reality.

All you have to do is take what little self-worth you have and throw it in the garbage. Then, if you have any self-respect left, screw it, toss that too. THEN! Take all your insecurities, wait, don't toss those; you keep them close by your side because this is what will keep you miserable while you are keeping them happy.

Wait, isn't that what you want? You want to keep them happy don't you?

After that, now, here comes the good part. Keep any concerns you have "out your freaking mouth!" You know, similar to what Will Smith said to Chris Rock right after he slapped him in front of millions of people.

See what Narcissistic abuse does to you? It makes you act and look like a lunatic.

It's pretty similar to what you will be doing.

You will be catering to some abusive prick while you keep your mouth shut. Make sure you praise them, too, for how wonderful they are. You know, the type of praise that makes your skin crawl because you're supporting the delusion of a person you can't stand but can't live without.

Sounds fun, doesn't it? Oh, the trauma bond, baby! Please give me some more!

Hey, I did it. I get it all. I'm not making this stuff up. I was the "Will Smith's" in the world, looking like a fool in front of many.

I loved supporting someone who thought they were a life coach, and their "love language" was physical touch and words of affirmation. They forgot to tell me their words of affirmation involved multiple men; again, this is where you keep your mouth shut. And their touch, well, I'll leave that to your imagination. Nothing was off limits to her when she wanted to be touched.

So, back on topic. If you want to make them happy, praise them, and be there when "their" insecurities start flying(you know, because they can't trust you), oh, these individuals love to project.

Don't question who that text was from.

Don't ask them who some random dude was that showed up at the house.

Don't ask to see their phone.

Please don't talk about your feelings or how their betrayal hurt you.

Don't tell them they're a horrible poor parent and the worst partner. DON'T tell them any of that.

You are in this relationship to SERVE their delusion and shattered self-image; that's it! So, you will be a slave. Sounds like fun, doesn't it?

Chop, Chop.

You have work to do.

Now get out there and "serve" them. They are waiting for you.