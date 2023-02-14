Opinion: An "In Depth" Look at What it's Like Dating a Covert Narcissist

Chris Freyler

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1380Ha_0knKVZkK00
Photo byPhoto by Vinicius Wiesehofer on Unsplash

In the beginning

  • The attention, oh god, the attention. First, it will be great! But over time, it becomes overbearing and borderline annoying.
  • You feel like you've met the lost soul you've been searching for this person your entire life!
  • Everything you like, they like. How is this possible? You will meet your twin of the opposite sex!
  • Clingy, almost too much. Well, OK, yea, it is annoying. But you finally found someone who sees and appreciates you for "you," finally! Bring it!
  • Sexually, you can't explain it unless you experience it. It's like a performance each time.
  • They seem to listen with ease and are interested in you.
  • Every insecurity you ever had disappeared the moment you met them
  • They want to do everything with you. It's over the top but "cute" in a way.
  • They have a vulnerable side you can't pinpoint. Almost like something is off, but you will ignore it and run with it. Yea, it's that good!

By the end

  • Your flaws will come out, and all the attention you are getting will be withdrawn.
  • You will become a needy, clingy person who needs hobbies and friends. They can't be bothered with your needs right now.
  • Every insecurity they took away will be multiplied by 100.
  • The feelings they were so eager to hear about turn into your torture chamber. As of now, they are twisted and used against you. Your feelings are nothing more than an annoyance to them now.
  • The sex becomes almost robotic and distant. While it's still mind-blowing, you begin to sense the feeling of disconnect, and it's used as a tool for manipulation to draw you into a deeper trap.
  • That vulnerability they once showed comes sporadically. It will keep you guessing. When they NEED you, you will be there, when you need them; good luck, you needy prick.
  • One minute you're the best thing; the next, they hang up on you and ignore you. If you're lucky, even cheated on.
  • The open "book" the person once was, becomes a never-ending string of secrets, lies and deception.
  • Every logical concern you have will be met with gaslighting and projection unless it has to do with how great they are.
  • That feeling you couldn't "pinpoint" is hit with a bullseye. How they can shut you down and disappear in the blink of an eye will leave you dazed and confused.
  • You will begin to chase the very person that has done the most horrendous acts to you. You will justify it to yourself in any way you can to avoid the inevitable withdrawal from the trauma bond.
  • You will question yourself, "how the heck did you let this happen!?" Why do I love someone that is so mean to me?
  • You will tell your story to anyone that will listen. Many will think you are completely bonkers. They will not understand why in the hell you can't leave this. You will run friends and family off as you want to explain yourself "just once more!"
  • You will start researching online, reading, watching videos, and anything to explain what is going on. You may even question if you are the abuser. Maybe you're a narcissist? Right? Complete insanity.

The bottom line, no one can do it justice by writing or making a video about it. You have to EXPERIENCE IT!

That's the only way to "know" what it's like.Listen, we all have our stuff shit to work on, and being with one of these toxic soul sucking parasites will bring every trauma and character defect you have to surface. It's frightening! They will delicately lay it right on your lap as they smirk, turn, and walk out the door.It's unfortunate but fortunate at the same time. If you can push through this and make it about YOU and not the Narcissist, you will come out the other side a changed person.Some say "changed" for the worse. But I don't believe that. I agree we are never the same, but it gives us a whole new perspective on life and people in general.Hopefully, you heal, become a better version of yourself, and be the voice for others that are struggling.

So, what is a narcissist like in a relationship?

All I can say is you have to experience it to give it full justice.The relationship with a Covert Narcissist can't be explained, only experienced.

# psychology# narcissism# relationships# dating# domestic violence

Comments / 2

Published by

Mistake Maker Extraordinaire. Truth Speaker. We all struggle with something. I just happen to write about it.

Cincinnati, OH
4K followers

