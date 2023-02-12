Opinion: If You Have Unhealed Anger it Could be The Cause of Your Depression

Photo by Photo by Fernando on Unsplash

A main culprit in developing depression is anger.

Depression is a mental health condition that generally involves feelings of deep sadness, hopelessness, or worthlessness.

Anger is an emotion that serves minimal purpose, but it’s a normal reaction to abuse.

Anger is healthy when used correctly.

Many hold on to built-up anger they are unaware of. If you have anger, you might know it but don’t know how to process it.

Processing Anger

Anger not only causes depression, but it will cause health issues too. Many don’t know how to get angry or are embarrassed by anger. Expressing and processing anger in a healthy environment is the only way to break free from it.

To process it, you need to be in a safe environment and really let loose. You are focusing on things or people that have made you angry. Then create a safe environment for yourself and get angry! Get angry with that person as if they were sitting right before you. Let that the person know how you feel; hold nothing back.

Personal experience

I’ve finally realized that my main issue is the anger I hold from childhood trauma. It has also carried over into my intimate relationships as an adult. I found the person to treat me how I felt about myself, stirring up my suppressed anger.

My anger is uncontrolled, and when triggered, it can get ugly. If my new therapist can’t guide me on how to process it, it will end up killing me. I’m serious. I have hope as she has given me to tools to process my anger.

The false reality of the self-help industry

All the self-help stuff out there preaching love, happiness, and forgiveness gives false hope in my opinion. It does more harm than good, in my opinion. You can’t be happy all the time, and you sure can’t live life by fake spiritual memes on social media, which are generally from delusional people that act as if their life is perfect, but behind the scene it's disaster.

Many spiritual people will use the jargon as a tool to abuse. They prey on the vulnerable and unsuspecting victim as they are looking for guidance. But the world is desperate. When someone is desperate, they will go to any means for relief, even if that relief is more damaging.

Change isn’t easy, hence why most don’t do it. But, unfortunately, all the spiritual memes you see by the spiritual "gurus" all over social media give a false sense of hope.

Change isn’t fun or easy, and “if” change is fun and easy, you are going about it all wrong.

And “if” you aren’t happy all the time and don’t live by these delusional memes, THEN YOU MUST BE MISERABLE, right?! The self-help gurus tell you to focus on letting go. Just “let go,” and everything fixes itself. I don't buy it.

This concept alone will bring on depression.

Just suppress all your feelings and anger, and live a life of happy bliss “peace, love, and light.” If I hear that phrase one more time, I’ll puke.

The depressing takeaway

But yea, anger can play a big part of depression. All you have to do is look at violence in society today. It’s a bunch of emotionally damaged people/kids shooting up schools/workplaces and acting out in anger.

Which all goes back to childhood trauma that no one talks about or wants to address. It’s easier to blame politicians, race, and other things.

98% of the prison population has at least one Adverse Childhood Experience.

Change is one of the hardest things most will ever do in their life. And when you don’t know how to go about change, in walks depression.

Welcome to my world.