Opinion: Do People Eventually See Through The Narcissists Manipulation?

Chris Freyler

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ZVzGQ_0kkGfmYw00
Photo byPhoto by Milada Vigerova on Unsplash

I think people do eventually see through Narcissism. Actually, quicker than one would think. But there is a thing called denial, and all victims and even the narcissist live in it.

The difference with the victim is if they stay in the abuse long enough, they will be forced to snap out of the denial or lose their sanity sitting in it. Many victims spend years "denying" they are in denial while further strengthening the vicious trauma bond.

The narcissist, on the other hand, it's how they survive. So denial becomes normal to them; it makes them feel better and accepted. It's why many are so freaking delusional too. Any truth the victim speaks to the Narcissist will quickly be met with projection, gaslighting, denial and possibly the silent treatment.

The victim knows something is off. All the gaslighting, projection, and betrayal finally crack the layer of denial, but this can take years. And when it finally does it's a painful pill to swallow.

Unfortunately, some victims refuse to leave. The pain of staying is much less painful than taking the path where the victim has to look inward. Self-reflection isn't for the faint of heart.

And a Narcissist knows you will eventually see through them. That's why they quickly get rid of you and move on to the next! But they will keep you just enough at a "distance" for your ole trauma-bonded brain to kick in and the denial to resurface. They know it's coming. Then the narcissist will throw some feelers out to see if your "denial" is back.

But eventually, some get fed up.

That's why I'm a firm believer some must keep returning to the "chaos." It's the only way out of denial and the only way for the victim to break what the narcissist never will. The more you go back the more you are forcing yourself to take the monster head on.

It's a torturous lesson, but the most valuable if you've experienced it. It's a lesson no textbook, teacher, or degree can teach.

You learn only from experience. And if you haven't experienced it, you have no idea what you're missing until you do.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# psychology# narcissism# gaslighting# relationships# toxic

Comments / 0

Published by

Mistake Maker Extraordinaire. Truth Speaker. We all struggle with something. I just happen to write about it.

Cincinnati, OH
4K followers

More from Chris Freyler

Opinion: The "Potential" Narcissist Victims Live in Keep Them Stuck

The relationship is on again! You can’t believe you two are finally back together! It might work this time. She really seems like she loves and cares for me this time! It’s been so long since I’ve seen her, the good memories have slowly replaced the torment I’ve endured over the years! Thank freaking god!

Read full story

Opinion: An "In Depth" Look at What it's Like Dating a Covert Narcissist

The attention, oh god, the attention. First, it will be great! But over time, it becomes overbearing and borderline annoying. You feel like you've met the lost soul you've been searching for this person your entire life!

Read full story
2 comments

Opinion: Victims Don't Need to Seek Revenge Against a Narcissist. They Can do This Instead

After an abusive relationship, it's a normal human reaction to want revenge. One thing all victims have to remember is that Narcissists are wired differently than us. They have little to no empathy unless it benefits them in some way. While seeking revenge might feel good in the moment, it's only a matter of time before we are consumed with guilt and remorse; at least, that's how I operate.

Read full story
78 comments

Opinion: If You Have Unhealed Anger it Could be The Cause of Your Depression

A main culprit in developing depression is anger. Depression is a mental health condition that generally involves feelings of deep sadness, hopelessness, or worthlessness. Anger is an emotion that serves minimal purpose, but it’s a normal reaction to abuse.

Read full story
58 comments

Opinion: What Your Future Will Look Like if You Stay in a Narcissistic Relationship

Any sanity, trust, patience, or mental health you had before you met this person, GONE!. Now, if you had some pretty severe unhealed trauma before meeting them, it’s going to be bad. Especially if that trauma is from Childhood.

Read full story
16 comments

Narcissists Use The "Twin Flame" Hypothesis to Create a Near Unbreakable Bond to The Victim

*I share my opinions, experiences and stories on my journey through Narcissistic abuse*. This is how my ex hooked, lined, and sunk me. I had never heard of twin flames until I met her. And she convinced me that we were.

Read full story
43 comments

Opinion: Do Intelligent People Fall for The Manipulation of a Narcissists?

*I share my opinions, experiences, and knowledge on my path through narcissistic abuse*. It has nothing to do with your IQ or how smart you are. Unfortunately, some of the most intelligent people can lack self-awareness.

Read full story

Opinion- Those Who Cheat Have Manipulative Habits But, Do You Know How to Spot Them?

*I share my opinions, experiences, and knowledge on my path through narcissistic abuse. What better way to crush a person’s self-worth and confidence than cheating on them? It’s the classic way to ruin a relationship nowadays. We all "know" a cheater, or the cheated, right? It’s becoming more prevalent in today’s society.

Read full story
2 comments

Opinion: Why Narcissists Live Secret Lives, and You Were Only a Number in Their Rotation of Victims

I share my opinions, experiences, and knowledge on my path through narcissistic abuse. That’s the thing; there is never just one or two. There are multiple. They must keep the never-ending rotation going because they know no relationship will last.

Read full story
20 comments

Opinion: Do We Fall in Love With The Wrong Person or a Painful Lesson We Ignored?

I share my opinions, experiences, and knowledge on my path through narcissistic abuse. While many from the outside looking in would beg to differ, I still stand by it. At times I question if it was love and not just infatuation. No way two people “love” and treat each other like my ex and I did.

Read full story

Opinion: Why Drinking to Cope With Narcissists Abuse is Never a Good Idea

Society has normalized drinking as the thing to do in any situation. We aren’t shown healthy coping mechanisms. We are conditioned that escape is the answer. New mothers are encouraged to drink when dealing with a fussy child.

Read full story
3 comments

Opinion: Why Staying Single After Narcissistic Abuse is Possibly Your Best Option

My writings and shares are my opinions, experiences, and knowledge on my path through narcissistic abuse. I look at myself as one of the “decent” guys left out in the dating world. At the ripe age of 48, I still have a lot of work to do, but I am working on myself daily. I’m not saying I’m the perfect catch, but there are definitely worse out there.

Read full story
10 comments

Opinion: One of The Most Difficult Years in Breaking Free from Narcissistic Abuse

My writings and shares are my opinions, experiences, and knowledge on my path through narcissistic abuse. By the time you muster the strength, courage, and hope, you have no freaking idea what to expect when you leave.

Read full story
16 comments

Opinion-Two Ways to Overcome Loneliness After Narcissists Abuse

I share my opinions, experiences, and knowledge on my path through narcissistic abuse. Once the relationship ends, feeling lonely doesn't do it justice. Especially if the relationship was relatively new and you're still severely trauma bonded.

Read full story
4 comments

Opinion-What Kind of Woman Would You Never Cheat on?

When James first met Louise, she was everything he ever wanted. Independent, intelligent, pretty, funny, spiritual, self-aware, and so much more. James grew closer and closer as the months went on, and it happened. He caught her cheating with what he thought was her ex-husband, but she was still married.

Read full story
1 comments

Opinion: When The Illusion of Self Love Goes Wrong

I would say it’s more difficult to do than it is "important" Doesn’t matter how important something is unless take action, but more importantly know what action you need to take.

Read full story

Opinion: What Happens When The Narcissists Knows you "Know” They are Narcissistic?

It's a collapse of epic proportions and karma finally pays a visit. They will relentlessly try and convince themselves, others and, YOU that you are the Narcissist not them.

Read full story
201 comments

Opinion: Taylor Swift's New Song "Anti-Hero" Has a Hidden Meaning. Do you Know What it is?

It's me, Hi. I'm the problem it's me. When I first heard the song on the radio, I thought Swift was talking about herself. And in a sense, I think she is. She is a roundabout-way hinting that no matter what she does, she will be characterized as manipulative and validating seeking, similar to that of a politician.

Read full story
12 comments

Opinion: Single People Follow This One Rule Married People Don't

After years of “settling” many learn the brutal truth of a miserable marriage or, relationship. This isn’t a negative article, it’s reality. We are trained at a very early age to find a husband/wife, that WILL bring happiness. We are told to stick through abuse and misery, that’s unconditional love! Stay by your man or, woman! Not only friends and family encourage it, but your church will too. They will suggest therapy to deal with the toxic situation you need to leave.

Read full story
3 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy