Opinion: What Your Future Will Look Like if You Stay in a Narcissistic Relationship

Chris Freyler

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1YcUma_0kj4jt5500
Photo by Simon Berger on Unsplash

Any sanity, trust, patience, or mental health you had before you met this person, GONE!

Now, if you had some pretty severe unhealed trauma before meeting them, it’s going to be bad. Especially if that trauma is from Childhood.

When all your trauma and insecurities come to surface in this relationship they will be used against you in the end. But not before they make you believe you are safe with them!

You know, like, they would NEVER cheat on you! They say, they hate liars, and they are horrible at lying. Every ex they had cheated and lied to them.

Thank god they found you! You were a godsend. Please never leave them! They love you!

You are the real deal, their soulmate.

They have never quite met anyone like you!

They are probably right, by now you are probably putting up with a bunch of lies and manipulation.

You might be a genuine punching bag and keep coming back for more when they play the ole victim. And if they are really good, they will reverse roles with reactive abuse and get your mind in a total freaking tailspin. They will have you believe you are the abuser and you’re lying to them!

I am not going to sugar coat it. Your future looks pretty bleak. And more so the longer you keep toying around with the potential they are trying to sell you. Well, you and many others. They have more on the hook than just you.

The good thing is you can find your sanity, but you will have to go on the hunt of your life.

Even a short period with these individuals will destroy you. And the sad reality is you won’t realize just how screwed up, it screwed you up until you get some space from them to know you’re messed up.

And if you self-sabotage, well, you have to stop that too. You have to free yourself from all of it to really feel the agonizing pain from withdrawal.

It’s not easy, and I’m telling you, few escape. Most victims end up creating a miserable future they learn to live in. They create a delusion of the illusion; they live in denial just as the narcissist does.

It’s a sick and twisted game you volunteered for, and you didn’t even know you were playing the game! Yep, the games are that good.

BUT! If you are aware of the game and escape, your future can be great. You will learn a lot about yourself! The good, bad, and ugly. And you will realize you deserve better and finally ask yourself, “What was I thinking?”

It’s a lot of work, and some days I feel like giving up, no kidding.

But I’d never have known I could write if I had not met my ex. I actually had an established Hollywood screenwriter contact me about the rawness of my writing.

She asked if I had ever considered writing a screenplay. But, of course, I didn’t know what a screenplay was.

I still struggle with tons of past trauma and anxiety. But I’m trying to look at the good in this because the anger and wanting to seek revenge aren’t working any longer. So instead, I have to focus on myself.

Your future will be what you make it.

But I’m here to tell you; it will be much better if you learn from this disaster and better yourself.

Let them hurt someone else.

They aren’t your problem anymore.

You are

