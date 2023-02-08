Narcissists Use The "Twin Flame" Hypothesis to Create a Near Unbreakable Bond to The Victim

*I share my opinions, experiences and stories on my journey through Narcissistic abuse*

Photo by Photo by Anne Nygård on Unsplash

This is how my ex hooked, lined, and sunk me. I had never heard of twin flames until I met her. And she convinced me that we were.

Dr. Lisa Vallejos defines Twin Flames as: This kind of high-level, soul-based connection isn’t about romance. It’s about spiritual growth." "You meet them and your life just completely changes. You start seeing the world differently. It pushes you to want to engage with the divine, shift consciousness, and become a better, soulful being in this experience.

I started researching, and I was like, “my god!!” It is true. We are twin flames!! Finally, someone that gets me! I felt the connection that I read about. It was about as intense as you can get! Narcissist use this form of intensity to hook their victim with a vicious trauma bond, before yanking everything away.

We were so much alike. She made me feel fantastic. She was into yoga and was spiritual. We even got divorced in the same year! There was nothing I could say that she didn't agree with. Everything I liked, she liked too.

Little did I know she fed everyone the same narrative as she fed me.

She was nothing more than a single mom trying to raise two kids out of an abusive marriage. She laid it on "hot and heavy." She forgot to mention she was the abusive one. I believed everything she was telling me. She had the "victim card" down to a science.

In the end I was left a babbling idiot. I didn't know what to believe. She lied about being married, she played me against other men, she would threaten to never speak to me again, she would give me the silent treatment and she messed around with my best friend. That is just a taste of what she was hiding under the "Twin Flame" delusion.

The Twin Flame label is a label of delusion in my opinion.

It's a manipulative label to give a abuser free reigns to repeated abuse you and disguise it as love. It will keep you in an abusive situation while you listen to the abuser while they continue to abuse you.

Love, light, acceptance, and all the other spiritual jargon that comes with it. And you must always forgive; all spiritual people forgive! And don’t you dare be a negative! There is no negativity allowed in “LaLa” land because that’s precisely where these more covert, spiritual narcissists live.

Epic delusion at its finest.

I’m not saying you can’t feel and have a connection with someone. Or share similar interests. I have a friend, and we are very similar. But neither of us uses it as a manipulative tactic to abuse each other.

We use it to learn about each other and ourselves.

If you meet someone and they call you a Soulmate or Twin Flame within a week, you best “twin flame” yourself out of there and head for the hills!!

Run, don't walk!

You've been warned.