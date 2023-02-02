Opinion: Why a Narcissists Lives a Secret Life, and You Were Only a Number in Their Rotation of Victims

Chris Freyler

I share my opinions, experiences, and knowledge on my path through narcissistic abuse.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3eKTV9_0kUnfrja00
Photo byPhoto by Alexandra Gorn on Unsplash

That’s the thing; there is never just one or two. There are multiple. They must keep the never-ending rotation going because they know no relationship will last.

They aren’t happy even if they have someone, “like dumb me,” who stays around and chases more abuse. They love to keep a “main supply” around when all the others crumble. Their ideal situation is to keep 2–3 main ones on the hook and hide them all from each other with deception, like ”we are just friends! You’re so damn controlling!” Why can’t you trust them?

They are sick twisted.

The biggest thing they lie about and hide are themselves. They have no idea who they are without someone in their life to use as a punching bag. They are constantly changing who they are to bait unsuspecting victims in until they can no longer hold up the act.

They hide their abuse of you by projection. And they will keep playing victim until a ”crowd” forms to support their fake sense of self and narrative. They are excellent actors in this play. And don’t be surprised when they build quite the audience.

Don’t you know THEY are the victim and all they are trying to do is love your mentally unstable self! Look how crazy you act! They love to use your reactions to their abuse against you as they hide the actual abuse. All while confusing you while you. You might even start to blame yourself.

They will use your reactions to hide their actual abuse. And the clueless idiots they surround themselves with will believe it until they get to know the real “them.” And you and I both know it doesn’t take long for their "true colors" to shine.

They desperately go through life hiding everything. They hide behind images. A fake title on social media, their kids, their fake achievements, or anything they can use and abuse to cover an ego they won’t accept.

Let them keep hiding. Your best bet is if you are addicted to one of these parasites, hope they hide from you long enough so you can break the trauma bond. Then when they resurface again, you can give them SCREW YOU!

And continue to live free from abuse and find a partner and people who love and don’t abuse you.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# psychology# narcissism# relationships# cheating# mental health

Comments / 5

Published by

I'm spreading awareness, hope, and experiences. I write on psychology, mental health, spirituality and awarness.

Cincinnati, OH
3K followers

More from Chris Freyler

Opinion: Do We Fall in Love With The Wrong Person or a Painful Lesson We Ignored?

I share my opinions, experiences, and knowledge on my path through narcissistic abuse. While many from the outside looking in would beg to differ, I still stand by it. At times I question if it was love and not just infatuation. No way two people “love” and treat each other like my ex and I did.

Read full story

Opinion: Why Drinking to Cope With Narcissists Abuse is Never a Good Idea

Society has normalized drinking as the thing to do in any situation. We aren’t shown healthy coping mechanisms. We are conditioned that escape is the answer. New mothers are encouraged to drink when dealing with a fussy child.

Read full story
2 comments

Opinion: Why Staying Single After Narcissistic Abuse is Possibly Your Best Option

My writings and shares are my opinions, experiences, and knowledge on my path through narcissistic abuse. I look at myself as one of the “decent” guys left out in the dating world. At the ripe age of 48, I still have a lot of work to do, but I am working on myself daily. I’m not saying I’m the perfect catch, but there are definitely worse out there.

Read full story
7 comments

Opinion-Two Ways to Overcome Loneliness After Narcissists Abuse

I share my opinions, experiences, and knowledge on my path through narcissistic abuse. Once the relationship ends, feeling lonely doesn't do it justice. Especially if the relationship was relatively new and you're still severely trauma bonded.

Read full story
4 comments

Opinion-What Kind of Woman Would You Never Cheat on?

When James first met Louise, she was everything he ever wanted. Independent, intelligent, pretty, funny, spiritual, self-aware, and so much more. James grew closer and closer as the months went on, and it happened. He caught her cheating with what he thought was her ex-husband, but she was still married.

Read full story
1 comments

Opinion: What Happens When The Narcissists Knows you "Know” They are Narcissistic?

It's a collapse of epic proportions and karma finally pays a visit. They will relentlessly try and convince themselves, others and, YOU that you are the Narcissist not them.

Read full story
180 comments

One Rule Single People Follow That Married People Don’t

After years of “settling” many learn the brutal truth of a miserable marriage or, relationship. This isn’t a negative article, it’s reality. We are trained at a very early age to find a husband/wife, that WILL bring happiness. We are told to stick through abuse and misery, that’s unconditional love! Stay by your man or, woman! Not only friends and family encourage it, but your church will too. They will suggest therapy to deal with the toxic situation you need to leave.

Read full story
3 comments

Online Dating; Where All The Narcissists Play

Several months ago, just out of a toxic relationship with more awareness under my belt, my friends said, “just try it!” They emphasized getting out and meeting people and seeing that not all girls are like my ex, but are they?

Read full story

Two Words That Destroy A Lot of Relationships

Imagine crossing a railroad track with an approaching train. You look both ways, judge the speed, and think you have plenty of time to cross the track. As you sit there second-guessing yourself, you decide to floor it and go for it!

Read full story
509 comments

The Harsh Reality of Narcissists Abuse

Actually, it’s kind of weird what happens. I’m not 100% sure I was with a Narcissist, but I’m pretty sure. I was with something similar or strong traits because there is no other way to explain it. And the longer you are away, you will gain more clarity. But in the beginning, you will second guess every ounce of reality to justify their abusive behavior.

Read full story
2 comments

Narcissism 101; Understanding The Illusion of Love That Didn’t Exist

The night I met my ex, it felt intoxicating and dysfunctional at the same time. She had an innocence to her, but a very dark hidden side too that was more alluring than the physical attraction itself. Maybe it was the awareness I developed after my previous relationship before dating my ex.

Read full story
2 comments

Two Reasons I Write on Narcissism; Although I Hate it

It’s been two and a half years since I started writing on this disorder. I am was approaching three months removed but her manipulation and vulnerability sucked me back in. I often question if it is Narcissist abuse or just your run-of-the-mill asshole I dated that had some severe issues. But the more I write about it, the more people I’ve had relate to my stories. So, for now, I’m just holding on to “maybe” it is Narcissism, but it was 100% abusive. And if someone loves you, they would never repeatedly treat you the way my ex treated me.

Read full story
1 comments

When a Narcissist Stops Talking to You Here is The Reason

There are many reasons people may stop talking to someone. The reasons could vary from lack of respect to a basic lack of similar interest. There are a variety of reasons. For me to cut someone completely out of my life, they have to do something pretty serious. Other than your local troll on other writing platforms, pushing me to that point is challenging.

Read full story
256 comments

How The Narcissist Makes You Believe You are The Problem

I’d say 99% of Narcissist have no idea they are Narcissist. Unless they are very aware, which doesn’t exist. Most really believe they are empaths. That is what’s scary. Many coverts portray an image on social media that doesn’t exist. An empathic person doesn’t repeatedly lie, cheat, manipulate and rip souls out! The more covert, the more believable they will be. Especially if they are the “spiritual” type. They may use the spiritual dogma as a means to work their way into a victim’s life while the victim is completely unaware.

Read full story
10 comments

There Are Only 4 Reasons People Change; Which Reason is Yours?

So many talks about change, but very few take action to do it. There could be various things you are trying to change in your life. Most people give up and lose hope when the change doesn’t come quickly enough. Very few have the drive, determination, and awareness to get the ball of “change” in motion.

Read full story
57 comments

If You Want to Ruin Your Relationship do These 10 Things

We’ve all had that “WTF” moment in a relationship. Questioning why, and how we found this person attractive in the first place. What led us to make such a poor choice in a dating partner.

Read full story

Narcissistic Control And Gaslighting

Gaslighting is one of many weapons of choice a Narcissist chooses to confuse and break down the victim. They have done it for years, and it works for them. So they get better and better as the years go on.

Read full story
13 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy