Opinion: Why Staying Single After Narcissistic Abuse is Possibly Your Best Option

Chris Freyler

My writings and shares are my opinions, experiences, and knowledge on my path through narcissistic abuse.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=15SAiW_0kTOMrcJ00
Photo byPhoto by KoolShooters: https://www.pexels.com

I look at myself as one of the “decent” guys left out in the dating world. At the ripe age of 48, I still have a lot of work to do, but I am working on myself daily. I’m not saying I’m the perfect catch, but there are definitely worse out there.

The more self-aware and wise I become being single appears to be my only option at this stage in the game.

I’ve had one 17-year relationship that ended after being married for 12 years. After that, I had two shorter relationships; one was 1.5 years, and the other just over three years. The last one put me on a path of purpose and self-discovery. I NEVER want to repeat what I went through with my last girlfriend.

All the red flags were there, but I wasn’t secure nor aware enough to see them and move on. I dove headfirst and paid the price of emotional abuse.

Relationships have a way of changing you

If you pay attention to the lesson at hand, the most painful ones are where growth starts. I am far from where I want to be but would love to find a girl on the same path. One where we would support, love, and accept one another as we are on our journey. Someone that realizes my worth, as I will hers. And we would never commit an act that would risk losing one another.

Below is a list I put together for the reasons I choose to be single at this time in my life. When the right person appears, I will know.

1. Self Aware: I'm beginning to know my worth. Once you become self-aware, the dating pool significantly decreases.

2. Choice: I've experienced abusive relationships and choose solitude over insanity and abuse at this time..

3. Self Improvement: I am taking time to work on myself. Once you know your worth, you will attract a better-quality partner. In a sense, you become the person you want to date.

4. Games: I'm tired of all the games. I’ve never really dated and have yet to take the plunge, not appealing to me. From what I read and hear from others, crazy is the game. Authentic people are a rarity nowadays.

5. Patience: I will not "settle." I will wait and take the time to develop a friendship first, then go from there. So many are quick to start sleeping together, living together, etc., before you truly know the person or yourself.

6. Freedom: I’m digging the single life. I can come and go when I want. Take any trip I want. Eat where I want. See a movie I like. Visit and meet up with who I want — at the same time, taking the time to learn about myself.

The “single” takeaway

Single life can get lonely at times. But some of my loneliest times were when I was in a relationship.

Many jump into relationships for the wrong reason. Most are looking for a relationship to complete them, or they are looking for someone to “fix.”

I know; I was/am one of the fixers. It’s almost like the more dysfunctional a girl is, the more attracted I am to her.

I know that my co-dependency is showing itself, and that is why I am now deciding that I should continue to work on myself. I want to find a partner that I can add to what she already has and vice versa.

If the “right” person comes along, I will know. But for now, I’m happy with my 400 sqft apartment in Cincinnati, enjoying a life free from manipulation and abuse.

Being alone is always better than being abused.

Remember that.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# relationships# love# single# psychology# mental health

Comments / 6

Published by

I'm spreading awareness, hope, and experiences. I write on psychology, mental health, spirituality and awarness.

Cincinnati, OH
3K followers

More from Chris Freyler

5 Habits Most Cheaters Have and How to Spot Them

*I share my opinions, experiences, and knowledge on my path through narcissistic abuse. What better way to crush a person’s self-worth and confidence than cheating on them? It’s the classic way to ruin a relationship nowadays. We all "know" a cheater, or the cheated, right? It’s becoming more prevalent in today’s society.

Read full story
1 comments

One Reason a Narcissist Will Hide the "New Supply" From Everyone

I share my opinions, experiences, and knowledge on my path through narcissistic abuse. That’s the thing; there is never just one or two. There are multiple. They must keep the never-ending rotation going because they know no relationship will last.

Read full story
4 comments

Opinion: Do We Fall in Love With The Wrong Person or a Painful Lesson We Ignored?

I share my opinions, experiences, and knowledge on my path through narcissistic abuse. While many from the outside looking in would beg to differ, I still stand by it. At times I question if it was love and not just infatuation. No way two people “love” and treat each other like my ex and I did.

Read full story

Opinion: Why Drinking to Cope With Narcissists Abuse is Never a Good Idea

Society has normalized drinking as the thing to do in any situation. We aren’t shown healthy coping mechanisms. We are conditioned that escape is the answer. New mothers are encouraged to drink when dealing with a fussy child.

Read full story
2 comments

One of The Most Difficult Years in Breaking Free from Narcissistic Abuse

My writings and shares are my opinions, experiences, and knowledge on my path through narcissistic abuse. By the time you muster the strength, courage, and hope, you have no freaking idea what to expect when you leave.

Read full story
3 comments

Opinion-Two Ways to Overcome Loneliness After Narcissists Abuse

I share my opinions, experiences, and knowledge on my path through narcissistic abuse. Once the relationship ends, feeling lonely doesn't do it justice. Especially if the relationship was relatively new and you're still severely trauma bonded.

Read full story
3 comments

Opinion-What Kind of Woman Would You Never Cheat on?

When James first met Louise, she was everything he ever wanted. Independent, intelligent, pretty, funny, spiritual, self-aware, and so much more. James grew closer and closer as the months went on, and it happened. He caught her cheating with what he thought was her ex-husband, but she was still married.

Read full story

When The Illusion of Self Love Goes Wrong

I would say it’s more difficult to do than it is "important" Doesn’t matter how important something is unless take action, but more importantly know what action you need to take.

Read full story

Opinion: What Happens When The Narcissists Knows you "Know” They are Narcissistic?

It's a collapse of epic proportions and karma finally pays a visit. They will relentlessly try and convince themselves, others and, YOU that you are the Narcissist not them.

Read full story
175 comments

The Painful Meaning Behind The Song, "Anti-Hero" by Taylor Swift

It's me, Hi. I'm the problem it's me. When I first heard the song on the radio, I thought Swift was talking about herself. And in a sense, I think she is. She is a roundabout-way hinting that no matter what she does, she will be characterized as manipulative and validating seeking, similar to that of a politician.

Read full story
11 comments

One Rule Single People Follow That Married People Don’t

After years of “settling” many learn the brutal truth of a miserable marriage or, relationship. This isn’t a negative article, it’s reality. We are trained at a very early age to find a husband/wife, that WILL bring happiness. We are told to stick through abuse and misery, that’s unconditional love! Stay by your man or, woman! Not only friends and family encourage it, but your church will too. They will suggest therapy to deal with the toxic situation you need to leave.

Read full story
3 comments

Online Dating; Where All The Narcissists Play

Several months ago, just out of a toxic relationship with more awareness under my belt, my friends said, “just try it!” They emphasized getting out and meeting people and seeing that not all girls are like my ex, but are they?

Read full story

Two Words That Destroy A Lot of Relationships

Imagine crossing a railroad track with an approaching train. You look both ways, judge the speed, and think you have plenty of time to cross the track. As you sit there second-guessing yourself, you decide to floor it and go for it!

Read full story
494 comments

The Harsh Reality of Narcissists Abuse

Actually, it’s kind of weird what happens. I’m not 100% sure I was with a Narcissist, but I’m pretty sure. I was with something similar or strong traits because there is no other way to explain it. And the longer you are away, you will gain more clarity. But in the beginning, you will second guess every ounce of reality to justify their abusive behavior.

Read full story
2 comments

Narcissism 101; Understanding The Illusion of Love That Didn’t Exist

The night I met my ex, it felt intoxicating and dysfunctional at the same time. She had an innocence to her, but a very dark hidden side too that was more alluring than the physical attraction itself. Maybe it was the awareness I developed after my previous relationship before dating my ex.

Read full story
2 comments

Two Reasons I Write on Narcissism; Although I Hate it

It’s been two and a half years since I started writing on this disorder. I am was approaching three months removed but her manipulation and vulnerability sucked me back in. I often question if it is Narcissist abuse or just your run-of-the-mill asshole I dated that had some severe issues. But the more I write about it, the more people I’ve had relate to my stories. So, for now, I’m just holding on to “maybe” it is Narcissism, but it was 100% abusive. And if someone loves you, they would never repeatedly treat you the way my ex treated me.

Read full story

When a Narcissist Stops Talking to You Here is The Reason

There are many reasons people may stop talking to someone. The reasons could vary from lack of respect to a basic lack of similar interest. There are a variety of reasons. For me to cut someone completely out of my life, they have to do something pretty serious. Other than your local troll on other writing platforms, pushing me to that point is challenging.

Read full story
256 comments

How The Narcissist Makes You Believe You are The Problem

I’d say 99% of Narcissist have no idea they are Narcissist. Unless they are very aware, which doesn’t exist. Most really believe they are empaths. That is what’s scary. Many coverts portray an image on social media that doesn’t exist. An empathic person doesn’t repeatedly lie, cheat, manipulate and rip souls out! The more covert, the more believable they will be. Especially if they are the “spiritual” type. They may use the spiritual dogma as a means to work their way into a victim’s life while the victim is completely unaware.

Read full story
10 comments

There Are Only 4 Reasons People Change; Which Reason is Yours?

So many talks about change, but very few take action to do it. There could be various things you are trying to change in your life. Most people give up and lose hope when the change doesn’t come quickly enough. Very few have the drive, determination, and awareness to get the ball of “change” in motion.

Read full story
57 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy