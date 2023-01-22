Opinion-What Kind of Woman Would You Never Cheat on?

Chris Freyler

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=35SEkl_0kMm7eJV00
Photo byPhoto by NEOSiAM 2021: https://www.pexels.com

When James first met Louise, she was everything he ever wanted. Independent, intelligent, pretty, funny, spiritual, self-aware, and so much more.

Or so he thought.

James grew closer and closer as the months went on, and it happened. He caught her cheating with what he thought was her ex-husband, but she was still married.

She apologized and promised to get a divorce. James loved her and wanted to believe her, so he stayed and supported her.

Even though she got her divorce eventually, it wasn't before she cheated more, lied, and manipulated him into insanity over the years. He lost count of the number of men in her life. James learned a painful lesson in this relationship about boundaries and trust.

James finally had enough and left.

Carl and Jen

Carl met Jen. Their relationship started slow, as friends, and grew into something special. They traveled and had their separate hobbies and interest as well as similar interest.

They trusted one another, and things were going great until Carl's job moved him to the other side of the world.

Jen wasn't capable of moving and, in all honesty, didn't want to.

She encouraged Carl to pursue his passion and gave him a helluva send-off party. But, while they were madly in love, they had different paths in life. And they both accepted that. And supported one another through the painful break-up.

Until this day, they remain friends.

The moral of the two stories

There is no "kind" of woman you EVER cheat on. There is never an excuse for cheating. But, unfortunately, people nowadays will make up the most outlandish excuses as to why they cheat.

Commitment doesn't exist in today's society any longer. It's easier to cheat, lie and manipulate than to address the personal issues that lead to cheating in the first place.

Mature, respectful, secure, and healthy men leave or address the issue before cheating.

Cheating is never the answer.

It's as simple as that.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# relationships# dating# love# psychology# infidelity

Comments / 0

Published by

I'm spreading awareness, hope, and experiences. I write on psychology, mental health, spirituality and awarness.

Cincinnati, OH
2K followers

More from Chris Freyler

What is The Hardest Year in Breaking Narcissistic Abuse?

My writings and shares are my opinions, experiences, and knowledge on my path through narcissistic abuse. By the time you muster the strength, courage, and hope, you have no freaking idea what to expect when you leave.

Read full story
2 comments

Opinion-Two Ways to Overcome Loneliness After Narcissists Abuse

I share my opinions, experiences, and knowledge on my path through narcissistic abuse. Once the relationship ends, feeling lonely doesn't do it justice. Especially if the relationship was relatively new and you're still severely trauma bonded.

Read full story
4 comments

When The Illusion of Self Love Goes Wrong

I would say it’s more difficult to do than it is "important" Doesn’t matter how important something is unless take action, but more importantly know what action you need to take.

Read full story

What Happen When The Narcissists Knows you "Know?"

It's a collapse of epic proportions and karma finally pays a visit. They will relentlessly try and convince themselves, others and, YOU that you are the Narcissist not them.

Read full story
140 comments

The Painful Meaning Behind The Song, "Anti-Hero" by Taylor Swift

It's me, Hi. I'm the problem it's me. When I first heard the song on the radio, I thought Swift was talking about herself. And in a sense, I think she is. She is a roundabout-way hinting that no matter what she does, she will be characterized as manipulative and validating seeking, similar to that of a politician.

Read full story
11 comments

One Rare Rule Single People Follow That Married People Don’t

After years of “settling” many learn the brutal truth of a miserable marriage or, relationship. This isn’t a negative article, it’s reality. We are trained at a very early age to find a husband/wife, that WILL bring happiness. We are told to stick through abuse and misery, that’s unconditional love! Stay by your man or, woman! Not only friends and family encourage it, but your church will too. They will suggest therapy to deal with the toxic situation you need to leave.

Read full story
3 comments

Online Dating; Where All The Narcissists Play

Several months ago, just out of a toxic relationship with more awareness under my belt, my friends said, “just try it!” They emphasized getting out and meeting people and seeing that not all girls are like my ex, but are they?

Read full story

Two Words That Destroy A Lot of Relationships

Imagine crossing a railroad track with an approaching train. You look both ways, judge the speed, and think you have plenty of time to cross the track. As you sit there second-guessing yourself, you decide to floor it and go for it!

Read full story
455 comments

The Harsh Reality of Narcissists Abuse

Actually, it’s kind of weird what happens. I’m not 100% sure I was with a Narcissist, but I’m pretty sure. I was with something similar or strong traits because there is no other way to explain it. And the longer you are away, you will gain more clarity. But in the beginning, you will second guess every ounce of reality to justify their abusive behavior.

Read full story
2 comments

Narcissism 101; Understanding The Illusion of Love That Didn’t Exist

The night I met my ex, it felt intoxicating and dysfunctional at the same time. She had an innocence to her, but a very dark hidden side too that was more alluring than the physical attraction itself. Maybe it was the awareness I developed after my previous relationship before dating my ex.

Read full story
2 comments

Two Reasons I Write on Narcissism; Although I Hate it

It’s been two and a half years since I started writing on this disorder. I am was approaching three months removed but her manipulation and vulnerability sucked me back in. I often question if it is Narcissist abuse or just your run-of-the-mill asshole I dated that had some severe issues. But the more I write about it, the more people I’ve had relate to my stories. So, for now, I’m just holding on to “maybe” it is Narcissism, but it was 100% abusive. And if someone loves you, they would never repeatedly treat you the way my ex treated me.

Read full story

When a Narcissist Stops Talking to You Here is The Reason

There are many reasons people may stop talking to someone. The reasons could vary from lack of respect to a basic lack of similar interest. There are a variety of reasons. For me to cut someone completely out of my life, they have to do something pretty serious. Other than your local troll on other writing platforms, pushing me to that point is challenging.

Read full story
251 comments

How The Narcissist Makes You Believe You are The Problem

I’d say 99% of Narcissist have no idea they are Narcissist. Unless they are very aware, which doesn’t exist. Most really believe they are empaths. That is what’s scary. Many coverts portray an image on social media that doesn’t exist. An empathic person doesn’t repeatedly lie, cheat, manipulate and rip souls out! The more covert, the more believable they will be. Especially if they are the “spiritual” type. They may use the spiritual dogma as a means to work their way into a victim’s life while the victim is completely unaware.

Read full story
10 comments

There Are Only 4 Reasons People Change; Which Reason is Yours?

So many talks about change, but very few take action to do it. There could be various things you are trying to change in your life. Most people give up and lose hope when the change doesn’t come quickly enough. Very few have the drive, determination, and awareness to get the ball of “change” in motion.

Read full story
53 comments

If You Want to Ruin Your Relationship do These 10 Things

We’ve all had that “WTF” moment in a relationship. Questioning why, and how we found this person attractive in the first place. What led us to make such a poor choice in a dating partner.

Read full story

Narcissistic Control And Gaslighting

Gaslighting is one of many weapons of choice a Narcissist chooses to confuse and break down the victim. They have done it for years, and it works for them. So they get better and better as the years go on.

Read full story
11 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy