Narcissism 101; Understanding The Illusion of Love That Didn’t Exist

Photo by JESSICA TICOZZELLI: pexels

The night I met my ex, it felt intoxicating and dysfunctional at the same time. She had an innocence to her, but a very dark hidden side too that was more alluring than the physical attraction itself. Maybe it was the awareness I developed after my previous relationship before dating my ex.

She stood at 5'3 and weighed 100lbs. Her hug felt electric that night, as did our first kiss as we stood in the parking lot of a pub on a crisp November night.

In preparation of our first meeting

I had just moved back from Las Vegas, where I moved to take time for myself as I worked through a previous dysfunctional relationship. My initial plan was to stay there for a few months and see how it went. In my short 4 months there, I met many people on the same path as me. We had all met in a local Co-dependent anonymous(CODA) in central Las Vegas.

Upon my return, when I moved back, I posted a message on Facebook asking if anyone wanted to run the upcoming Thanksgiving race in Cincinnati, Ohio. My ex, who we will call Chip, to make it easier, was the first to reply. Chip was the first the first person to check on me when the Harvest 93 Festival shooting happened. I was supposed to attend that concert with friends but backed out last minute to watch the Bengal’s game. Thankfully all my friends returned home safely that night.

Our first meeting

We planned on meeting at a local pub by her house. When I pulled into the parking lot, I saw her standing at the entrance. She was adorable, standing there in her glasses with a huge smile on her face. We went in and grabbed a table, and I went and got us a couple beers.

We sat and talked for about 2 hours. Chip said she was divorced right around the same time as me. She was working on herself, spirituality, she was vegetarian, liked the outdoors, travel, fun socks, and so many more similarities. It was almost like I met a mini-female clone of myself.

This meeting led to a 30-day romance straight from a Hollywood screenwriter; it was that good! There was excitement, lust, adventure, laughs, affection, and attention! Oh my, the attention! I was eating that shit up, at least at first.

The cool-down

After 30 days, it was moving way too fast for me. The attention, text, and obsessiveness were way off to me. I had told Chip about my previous relationship. She knew I was freshly out of that and was unsure about our future. She understood and said we could take it slow. At or around the 30-day mark, I let Chip know I needed a little space to sort things out. I felt horrible about ending it, but I didn’t know what to do.

I was torn between my ex, my own demons, and now a new girl entering the picture that was very persistent in what she wanted, “another” man.

I ended up breaking it off for a month. After I broke it off she contacted my a family member and close friends trying to get in contact with me. I did have a brief encounter with my ex before Chip, and I decided to give Chip and I another go.

I let her know I was entirely done with my ex and committed to her. I let her know she was free to check my phone or any other reassurance she needed to give her comfort. It took a couple months, but I regained her trust as when I am committed to someone, there is “NO ONE” else, ever.

The red flags

The first red flag was when she started crying at the table in the pub when she was talking about her abusive ex-husband upon our first meeting. I’m not saying what she told me didn’t happen, but it appeared a little dramatic, almost forced to gain sympathy in a sense from me. I felt terrible because of what she told me, but it almost gave me a queasy, not so genuine feel, like something was being left out.

The major red flag was when she would start disappearing after little arguments or if I expressed a feeling of how I felt about some things. One time she disappeared on the 4th of July. I emailed, called, and texted her trying to find out where she was. Chip was dead silent for a solid two weeks until the day after the holiday weekend.

She responded to an email asking if I could meet her in the park. I agreed, and we met. I could sense something was off. As we walked around the garden part of the park, we decided to sit on a bench so she could tell me what she needed.

I’m married.

She had just spent the holiday weekend at her husbands parents lake house.

Say, what?!?! I had my suspicions but didn’t want to believe it! My sister told me months ago that she was probably still married by how she acted.

I gave 100% trust to her in the beginning. I told her I understood she has kids and has to talk with her ex. I didn’t mind if she had to meet him and discuss her daughter’s upcoming college visits and going away to college.

Everything she told me was a lie!

3 years of confusion

The lies, manipulation, cheating, gaslighting, projection, and the whole 9 yards continued for the next 3–4 years. I decided to stay with her as she worked to divorce what she called an “abusive” husband.

After she told me, she said she understood if I didn’t want to be with her anymore. She crawled on my lap on the park bench, put her head against my chest, and began to cry a little and apologize. I wasn’t sure what to believe, but I ended up giving her the benefit of the doubt and trusting her yet again.

With that trust came more lies. She was constantly running to her husband. If we had an argument or I felt insecure because of all her lies, she would disappear and sometimes take off on trips with him. Not only him but others too. There were 3–4 other guys that I “knew” of, but I, being trauma bonded beyond belief, stuck around, and if I wasn’t “waiting” for her, I was “chasing” her. It was god awful.

It was one lie after another. From her promising to meet me at spots to “talk” to disappearing on trips and having her daughter leave my stuff at a park I was unfamiliar with under a picnic table.

Some of the things she would do you wouldn’t do to your worst enemy, let alone someone you said you loved.

It got to the point that one guy drove across the country thinking he was going to “be with her” while we were dating! He knew nothing about me, and she was still married at the time too! He got here, and she took off on a trip with her husband and left me, and him, dumbfounded.

He never responded to any of my messages. He has reached out a couple times, but I ignored him and believed her when she said there was nothing between them. She told me the guy was crazy and she didn’t want anything to do with him.

This shit is downright embarrassing sharing what I put up with, there is so much more, but you get the gist of it. She did end up getting divorced, but that never stopped all the other men and cheating. I was always the “fallback” guy; there was no abuse that I wouldn’t put up with.

The problem with potential

Suppose you have dated a manipulative person or a Narcissist. In that case, you may have never thought about the “potential” of the relationship you have become obsessed with. After you discover the lies and betrayal and start peeling back the layers of who this person is, it becomes confusing. Your mind will fight cognitive dissonance(the good and bad of the person), and your heart will want to believe them.

You begin living a life of waiting with an enormous amount of “what if?” I believe potential keeps more people stuck in abusive situations than the trauma bond. Our minds aren’t equipped to handle all the gaslighting and projection that is dished out to us. We begin to second guess ourselves. If you are anything like me, you begin to blame yourself.

And if you supply them with any information on Narcissism they will turn it against you. They will have you believing you are the Narcissist.

That last argument you had, you begin to dissect it down to the seconds. You break down every word you said. You start to question if you did react a bit harshly? They are so good with their words they will have you believing you are the abuser. It was a complete mess! Hell, it got so bad I was the one apologizing for her abuse and lies.

I finally realized I was continuing an abusive relationship solely based on potential, that she would one day wake up, show me her phone when I asked, stop talking to other men, and finally see my value, worth, and change. I lived in that potential of getting the girl back that she showed me initially and not believing the person she was showing me now.

If you trust someone too quickly or exclusively on their words, you set yourself up for some painful life lessons. The problem is most victims are unaware of the lesson. And after they pick themselves up and somewhat get their life and mental health back in order, they end up in a more covert type of abusive relationship that is worst than what they just escaped.

No feelings are allowed here

Well, I mean, they are, but not yours! I know, in the beginning, they were so easy to talk to. You finally met your “soulmate!” you never felt more connected to someone in your life. Then before long, you became an annoyance to them.

Any form of criticism at all of them was off-limits, zero, zilch! The minute you addressed how one of their behaviors hurt you, they didn’t want to hear it. They would immediately flip the script on you to where you would question yourself.

But, there were times they would appear vulnerable again. They finally saw what they needed to work on. And they are sorry beyond belief for the way they treated you. They don’t know what’s wrong with them. And if they are really good, they may threaten suicide or pull some other manipulative behaviors to pull at your heartstrings.

The only problem with that is they are no longer sorry shortly after they say it. Not too long after, they are back at their antics of lying, cheating, manipulating, and blaming you for not being understanding and controlling. It is almost an instant flip once they realize they have you on the hook again.

The pain of being quickly replaced.

This is a dagger in the heart. One day you are their everything; the next, you don’t exist. They are quickly in another relationship talking about marriage and moving in with this person. It really is some crazy shit. I’ve experienced it all. It can’t be explained with any amount of words; you have to live this shit to get a complete understanding of what victims deal with.

The most hurtful part is when you realize you meant nothing to them. You were never their “one,” you were another SOMEONE, that’s it. You were just another number. Everything you thought only you two shared or said was shared and told to MANY others. There was nothing unique or special about you. It was all a ploy to bait you in for their selfish needs.

The longer you are away from them, more of the “puzzle” starts to make sense. I know it hurts.

They exit your life as quickly as they entered it and swept you off your feet. They will use and abuse anyone as long as their selfish needs are met. And when they are done with you, they will ditch in the most painful way.

And don’t forget, they tell everyone what a psycho you were. Remember what they told you about their exes and how abusive they were? You are now that ex.

The delusional take away

The person you met and fell in love with didn’t exist. I mean, they did. You just have to go look in the mirror. They did nothing but clone human behaviors that they learned from you. They found out what you like and love and became that person. Every interest and attractive trait you had they duplicated. They have no idea who they are, so they adapt to those they lure in. And when you show you are human and aren’t as perfect as they think, the lies, manipulation, and cheating start.

Let this be it if you take anything away from dating a Narcissist or manipulative person. Never trust someone blindly on words alone. Give them time to show you they are a trustworthy person. Pay careful attention to their friends and family. That alone will tell you a lot.

And NEVER, I mean, NEVER stay with someone basing the relationship on potential. Because that potential you are waiting for doesn’t exist. Many spend decades in situations based on the “potential” that never happens.

You have to remember when this person is mean and manipulative, it’s exactly who they are. Their words mean nothing but their actions will tell you all you need to know. You just have to believe them.