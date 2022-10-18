10 Common Relationship Mistakes Often Overlooked

Chris Freyler

Photo by Toa Heftiba on Unsplash

We’ve all had that “WTF” moment in a relationship. Questioning why, and how we found this person attractive in the first place. What led us to make such a poor choice in a dating partner.

Here are 10 mistakes we all make at one time in our dating life you are probably unaware of.

  1. Moving too fast to commitment and having sex before you know anything about the person.
  2. Not taking time to heal from your previous relationship. Most people jump immediately into a new relationship, or they end one to begin a new one. You can’t run from yourself, so quit trying.
  3. Stop trying to control your partner. If they are abusive, leave. They most likely won’t change. Accept them as is or cut them loose and quit wasting time. Don’t confuse abuse with love. I was good at this.
  4. I don’t buy the whole opposites attract bullshit, because it is bullshit. You two have to share a lot in common to make the relationship fun and exciting.
  5. Have your own hobbies and friends that you can share with one another. But have your “me” time so you don’t lose your sense of self. There has to be trusted.
  6. Your partner doesn’t complete you; they add to what you already have. If you are relationship hopping and looking for your “meal ticket,” you might find it. And if you’re that shallow of a person, it may work for you, but you won’t be happy. At least, I wouldn’t. Be able to support yourself without a partner. Be independent.
  7. The tiny red flags you ignore initially will lead to bigger ones down the road. Many jump Into relationships for the wrong reasons. And when the red flags go flying, they ignore them because they are tired of “dating,” or they decide to “settle” because they can’t be alone.
  8. SPEND TIME ALONE! This is a must. How the fuck will you know who you are or what you want out of a relationship if you are always with someone? What do you have to offer someone? Anything? Other than a fake “I love you” and occasional sex.
  9. It’s a commitment. You never commit an act knowingly that is going to hurt your partner! NEVER. And you definitely respect them enough that you would never do something that would risk losing them. Relationships are hard work; well, healthy ones are. Anyone can “be” with someone.
  10. Don’t fall into a rut of “that couple.” Keep it fun. Plan things. Take turns planning a spontaneous day/weekend trips, stay active together, cook together, clean together, challenge one another, and support one another. Keep communication open and make your partner feel safe.

In reality, I don’t know if any of the above exist. I thought I was doing it all in my previous relationship. But for some reason, any other swinging dick was better than me.

I was constantly PUT 2nd or 3rd best no matter what I did. I started to despise the “simp” nature I was slowly molding into.

I will do ANYTHING for my partner, and 99.9999% of the time, I make them my TOP priority. But again. That was never enough.

The big thing is to find someone who loves you like you and wants to be loved. If you don’t love yourself, you will find someone to treat you accordingly.

Trust me, I found them, and it has not been an easy journey.

Wouldn’t the above be ideal? Where are you, my Juliette?

Happy dating!

No, seriously.

Good luck.

