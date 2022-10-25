Narcissistic Control And Gaslighting

Chris Freyler

Gaslighting is one of many weapons of choice a Narcissist chooses to confuse and break down the victim. They have done it for years, and it works for them. So they get better and better as the years go on.

The abuser accomplishes.

  • Control: They will beat you into submission until you don’t know which way is up or down.
  • Lack of responsibility: They are incapable of genuinely accepting responsibility for their abuse, so they make the victim feel like the abuser, and they’re damn good at it.
  • Denial: Helps the abuser stay in a never-ending state of “not me.”
  • Delusion: It’s fascinating to sit back and observe once you are aware. The level of fantasy is unimaginable unless you go through it. It will even baffle the most knowledgeable.
  • Confusion: It leaves the victim questioning the most mundane shit in life. And it will even confuse your closest friends and family as you try to explain the insanity to them when you really have no idea what you are trying to explain.
  • Alienate: It’s all you! Don’t you know that? It will leave you alone, broken, and on the brink of insanity while you run people off that don’t “understand.” You will continue to talk in circles to anyone that will listen.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=27y7RM_0ibVzTxP00
Photo by Mr TranPhoto by Anthony Tran on Unsplash

So, what’s it accomplish?

Precisely what it’s set out to do. It will mess you up so bad you question your reality and blame and question yourself. While the abuser looks like the saint and you look like the psychotic villain.

Sick shit. But once you are aware of what is going on, you will never be gaslighted again. It can take years to heal from the grips of gaslighting. It's best to make an exit plan when you realize what you are dealing with.

The sooner you escape, the quicker you can regain some of your sanity.

# mental health# psychology# relationships# mindfulness# narcissism

Comments / 10

Published by

I'm spreading awareness, hope, and experiences. I write on psychology, mental health, spirituality and awarness.

Cincinnati, OH
989 followers

