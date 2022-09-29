Heybike Launches 3 New Ebike Models including Fat Tire Version

Ebike company HeyBike just launched three new models for the ebike world. Two are 500 watt commuter style ebikes with thinner tires while the biggest one features 26 inch tires and a 750 watt rear hub motor. They made the announcement via a Youtube live event on Sunday evening.

The company says they have over 60,000 riders from the past few years. A respectable number but still not nearly as many as Rad Power Bikes and Lectric Ebikes which have hundreds of thousand units sold.

The "Brawn" as its called comes with a 18ah battery in the down tube and will sell for $1,799. It's a beefy ebike and those big tires tend to run over anything in its path. A large front headlight helps to give it a brawny appeal. Big guys will appreciate this model.

Heybike Brawn Ebike heybike.com

The "CityRun" sells for $1,599 and the "Sola" will go for $1,399. The Sola only weighs 50 pounds making it a good competitor to the Ride1Up Core5. I'm told the 500 watt rear hub motor feels more powerful on the Sola due to its lightweight design.

NICE TOUCH: the battery has a USB port which can charge your mobile phone.

The live unveiling held on Youtube was one of the better produced launch announcements I've seen from an ebike company. It looks like they are establishing a new logo as well with the new models. It will be interesting to see if Heybike can continue its momentum.

The company ships to the lower 48 states and features a 30 day return policy.