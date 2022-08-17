Rise of the Ebike Commuter

Chris Crossed

I recently ran a poll on my YouTube channel asking how many of my ebike subscribers use their ride to commute to work. The results were surprisingly higher than I might have thought. 41% of the over 100 respondents said they use their ebike to commute to work.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=09cXIo_0hKY3wuu00
@chriscrossed

My guess would have been more like 20-25% use their ebike for commuting so the higher percentage is just awesome to see. Just think about all the car rides being replaced today.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3SNWGs_0hKY3wuu00
Ebike Commuter Poll@chriscrossed

Obviously this sample is small but its good news nonetheless. I asked our social media followers if they commute to comment and here's what they told me;

  • Tyler: I biked 25 miles each way, from Hudson NH to Manchester NH. Nearly every day for two years. With a Bafang mid drive it would take me about one hour.
  • Bruce: I’ve been riding my Ecotric to work for almost 3 years. I am a Park Superintendent, so my office is in a park, on a bike trail. Except the first 1/2 mile, the entire route is a bike trail. Actually get to my office faster by bike than by car
  • Dave: 3-5 miles each way almost daily during spring, summer ,fall here in New England. my co worker is a big cycling commuter also. I love it.
  • Bob: I can plan on it. Just got my Heybike Ranger last week. Did a test run 6-7 miles about 25 minute. I drive a school bus so Split shift means 2 round trips a day. Co workers will probably think I’m nuts. 
  • Michael: 3 Days a week weather permitting, 6-ish miles each way. Who cares what my coworkers think, they're probably just jealous, no? ( ; 
  • Bethany: 5 days a week. 11 miles each way. I did it for 3 months while I was on a travel assignment. Had a great bike shed at work for safe storage.
  • Daniel: I do it a couple days a week in summer when I have office days. Commute is only 1.6 miles so I can walk or take bus too. Coworkers and random homeless people think its cool. When I have court I don’t drive it. Unfortunately bike theft is a problem and I don't really trust the lock will work. One thing I would say if I got an ebike again I would spend less and get a smaller battery. Went on a long bike trip once and my but started to hurt way before my battery gave out. 
  • Julia: I have been a bike commuter for over 10 years. I recently switched to an e-bike. My commute is 12.5 miles each way. I try to ride in as many days as possible. There is a secure locked bike cage at work so theft is not a concern. I use a U lock with a cable. I ride a Specialized Turbo Vado SL EQ. Used to ride a specialized sirrus, both are great bikes. Don't rely on a backpack, use a bag on a rack. Makes a big difference. I keep a small duffle bag at work with clothes. 
  • Matthew: I did for 3 years from Arlington to downtown Boston - year round - Boylston st - had underground bike parking, studded tires in the winter and 90% of my commute was paths - very enjoyable - 20 miles round trip - coworkers ? I had been a bike commuter for a couple decades so I was use to the way they would react - mostly indifferent. 
  • Gerald: I have been doing it 3 weeks, about 14 miles round trip. I take back roads, and equipped my bike with lights turn signals and mirrors, My coworkers think it is awesome to escape these high gas prices. 
  • Todd: My Coworkers are jealous on the days it doesn’t rain. I’m jealous on the days it does rain. Keep a charger at work and home and or obtain a second battery. Cover your display with clear plastic when riding in the rain. Install Flat Out in both/all tires. Keep a change of clothes and shoes at work. 
  • Cameron: I live in town and my part time job takes me 5 mins on PAS 5 to get to (12 on PAS 2/3) I enjoy it, I'm so close to my job that commuting on bike is a no brainer. My coworkers think it’s a little quirky and weird I guess but I don’t think not paying for insurance, gas, oil etc., is very weird.
  • Scott: Yep, for 2 months straight now. 8 miles round trip. It's been great. Really glad I sprung for the large cargo basket for the rear rack, makes bringing my bag and running after-work errands a piece of cake. 
  • Joseph: I take the TTB (Truck with bike 9 mi) (train with bike 28mi) and finish off with a bike ride from the station to work 2.5 miles. People can’t resist asking about my bike especially when they see it transform in and out of its folded position. The money I do or don’t save is irrelevant to me. If I’m being honest, it’s much more peaceful trip than driving. There’s something to be said for keeping one’s sanity. 
  • Memphis: 2 miles each way. Park it right by my desk! My boss loves it!
  • Juan: 7.5 months commuting to work. 14 mile round trip daily plus running errands throughout the day. Picking up parts, going out to lunch, getting coffee, etc. 1750 miles so far and loving it. I'm self employed so I'm the only employee. People I often interact with know me as the guy on the bike. They always ask questions about the bike and how I like it. Run dual batteries so no range anxiety. Always ride on PAS-3-4.

I like the idea of having 2 chargers so you can bring one to work. And maybe adding bag with extra clothes like a rain jacket just in case.

As someone who works from home I'm actually kind of jealous I can't use my ebikes to go to work. 

Anyway its great to see all these folks using their ebikes to commute.

Ride on.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# ebike# communting# ebiking

Comments / 0

Published by

Ebike enthusiast and blogger.

Norwalk, CT
958 followers

More from Chris Crossed

Chainless Honbike is Futuristic Look at Ebike Design

'Different' is a pretty good word to describe the Honbike. It gets you around with no chain and does it with only 57 parts compared to the 250 on a normal ebike. When it comes to ebike design it's hard to be more minimalistic than that.

Read full story
3 comments
Hopewell Junction, NY

Walkway over the Hudson Group Ebike Ride Set for Sunday

On Sunday July 10th at 10am in Hopewell Junction, NY a small group of electric bike riders will converge for a round trip ride to the Walkway over the Hudson in Poughkeepsie. Organized by two Facebook ebike groups, the Mid Hudson Valley eBike Riders and the Connecticut Ebike Owners, riders can expect to complete 28 miles round trip which should take about 2 hours.

Read full story

Lectric XP Lite vs XP 2.0, Comparing Two Affordable Ebikes

When it comes to affordable ebikes, Lectric makes two of the most affordable on the market. I've been riding both for the past few months and have some thoughts on why you should buy one versus the other.

Read full story
3 comments
New Milford, CT

Housatonic River Group Ebike Ride Set for Sunday in New Milford

This Sunday the Connecticut Ebike Owners group will gather for a 20 mile round trip ride along the Housatonic River in the New Milford, CT area. The ride will take place from 11am to 2pm and take place mainly on streets and dirt roads.

Read full story

This Ebike Runs Over Anything, Wallke F2 review

The Wallke F2 is the latest ebike in my garage. This one features 26 x 4 inch fat tires and runs over anything you put in front of it. It's on sale right now for $1,199 which makes it one of the most affordable 26 inch fat tire ebikes on the market.

Read full story
11 comments
Phoenix, AZ

Lectric XP Lite Review: Practical and Portable Ebike

The Lectric XP Lite is a new lightweight ebike that only costs $799. But does it live up to its promise? The folks at Lectric E-bikes based in Phoenix, AZ think so. They sent me a model for testing and review and I gave it a deep dive in my latest video.

Read full story
1 comments

Review of the Rogue, 26x4 Folding Fat Tire Ebike

If you are looking for a powerful folding fat tire ebike that can hit 28 MPH the Rogue from Crooked Path Ebikes might be a good choice. They sent me a version for review and testing recently.

Read full story
2 comments
Bolton, CT

Hop River Trail Group Ebike Ride Set for Sunday in Bolton, CT

On Sunday June 6th the Connecticut Ebike Owners group will meet for a 20 mile ride on the Hop River State Park Trail in Bolton, just east of Hartford. They will ride Hop River State Park Trail loop (highlighted in yellow) from Bolton through Vernon and Manchester. Distance is approximately 18 miles. This is a crushed stone path, not paved.

Read full story

Ebike Review: Denago City Model 1

Bike.com sells a new line of road style ebikes called Denago. I got the chance to test ride their step thru model recently. It features a 500 watt rear hub motor with a decently sized 13.6 ah battery located in the down tube.

Read full story
2 comments

New Ebikes Being Launched

2022 is shaping up to be an interesting year in the ebike industry with lots of new models coming out almost each week. Here's a roundup of what's been announced lately. The ASTRO is a new Class 3 e-bike, which have higher speeds than ordinary models. It has been designed with a special emphasis on innovative aesthetics; its design is not your typical ebike. Rather this is more an an electric moped style ride.

Read full story
1 comments

Tracking Apps for Ebikers

Looking to track your ebike rides? How about sharing the ride route with friends? Need to verify your speed? There are a number of apps in the major app stores to suit your need.

Read full story

Ebike Riding Tips

So you want to get an ebike? I've noticed that the majority of new riders are folks who may not have picked up any bike in years so it's worthy to note a few things about how these ebikes will travel.

Read full story
6 comments

What to Know About Ebike Batteries

Lithium ion ebike batteries are the most expensive part of any electric bike so keep them stored properly is key to their longevity. Most are rated for 700-800 charge cycles over their lifetime so they should last you a number of years.

Read full story
6 comments

An Ebike for the Big & Tall Crowd

The Mokwheel Tor Plus is a run over anything kind of e-bike built for the big and tall crowd. You should probably be at least 5 foot 10 to ride this ebike comfortably. Featuring 26 X 4 inch fat tires, a 16ah battery and a 750 watt motor with 85 Nm of torque, this large size electric bike is about as big as you can get in the ebike world.

Read full story
17 comments
New Haven, CT

Connecticut Ebike Group Conducts First Spring Ride

Last month a few hearty souls braved 48 degree temps to hit the Farmington Canal Heritage Trail beginning in Hamden, CT. This video captures some of the meetup and ride footage.

Read full story
1 comments

Ebike Review: Senada Saber 1000W Fat Tire

I wasn't sure what to expect when the Senada Saber showed up at my ebike garage. It featured a rear rack but that was bent heavily in shipping so I removed it and left a cleaner look with just the fenders. The cool blue rims give it a nice splash of color against a matte black frame with orange accents.

Read full story

Ebike Buying Tips for Newbies

Ebikes are growing in popularity. They even outpace electric cars in terms of sales. The problem is you have lots to choose from and the sheer amount of models on the market can be confusing to new ebike buyers. At last count there are already 100+ makers of e-bikes selling online.

Read full story

Electric Mountain Bike Review: Velowave Ghost

I recently purchased a silver Ghost from Velowave. Its just 57 pounds, features a 500 watt rear hub motor and 13ah battery in the down tube. It's great on the trail and faster than you think.

Read full story
3 comments

Debunking Ebike Myths

I was a bit surprised to be honest. To me an ebike is self explanatory but not everyone has seen the light just yet when it comes to understanding The WhoWhat and Why of electric bikes.

Read full story
2 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy