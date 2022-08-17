Rise of the Ebike Commuter

I recently ran a poll on my YouTube channel asking how many of my ebike subscribers use their ride to commute to work. The results were surprisingly higher than I might have thought. 41% of the over 100 respondents said they use their ebike to commute to work.

@chriscrossed

My guess would have been more like 20-25% use their ebike for commuting so the higher percentage is just awesome to see. Just think about all the car rides being replaced today.

Ebike Commuter Poll @chriscrossed

Obviously this sample is small but its good news nonetheless. I asked our social media followers if they commute to comment and here's what they told me;

Bruce : I've been riding my Ecotric to work for almost 3 years. I am a Park Superintendent, so my office is in a park, on a bike trail. Except the first 1/2 mile, the entire route is a bike trail. Actually get to my office faster by bike than by car .

Dave : 3-5 miles each way almost daily during spring, summer ,fall here in New England. my co worker is a big cycling commuter also. I love it.

Bob : I can plan on it. Just got my Heybike Ranger last week. Did a test run 6-7 miles about 25 minute. I drive a school bus so Split shift means 2 round trips a day. Co workers will probably think I'm nuts.

Michael : 3 Days a week weather permitting, 6-ish miles each way. Who cares what my coworkers think, they're probably just jealous, no? ( ;

Bethany : 5 days a week. 11 miles each way. I did it for 3 months while I was on a travel assignment. Had a great bike shed at work for safe storage.

Daniel : I do it a couple days a week in summer when I have office days. Commute is only 1.6 miles so I can walk or take bus too. Coworkers and random homeless people think its cool. When I have court I don't drive it. Unfortunately bike theft is a problem and I don't really trust the lock will work. One thing I would say if I got an ebike again I would spend less and get a smaller battery. Went on a long bike trip once and my but started to hurt way before my battery gave out.

Julia : I have been a bike commuter for over 10 years. I recently switched to an e-bike. My commute is 12.5 miles each way. I try to ride in as many days as possible. There is a secure locked bike cage at work so theft is not a concern. I use a U lock with a cable. I ride a Specialized Turbo Vado SL EQ. Used to ride a specialized sirrus, both are great bikes. Don't rely on a backpack, use a bag on a rack. Makes a big difference. I keep a small duffle bag at work with clothes.

Matthew : I did for 3 years from Arlington to downtown Boston - year round - Boylston st - had underground bike parking, studded tires in the winter and 90% of my commute was paths - very enjoyable - 20 miles round trip - coworkers ? I had been a bike commuter for a couple decades so I was use to the way they would react - mostly indifferent.

Gerald : I have been doing it 3 weeks, about 14 miles round trip. I take back roads, and equipped my bike with lights turn signals and mirrors, My coworkers think it is awesome to escape these high gas prices.

Todd : My Coworkers are jealous on the days it doesn't rain. I'm jealous on the days it does rain. Keep a charger at work and home and or obtain a second battery. Cover your display with clear plastic when riding in the rain. Install Flat Out in both/all tires. Keep a change of clothes and shoes at work.

Cameron : I live in town and my part time job takes me 5 mins on PAS 5 to get to (12 on PAS 2/3) I enjoy it, I'm so close to my job that commuting on bike is a no brainer. My coworkers think it's a little quirky and weird I guess but I don't think not paying for insurance, gas, oil etc., is very weird.

Scott : Yep, for 2 months straight now. 8 miles round trip. It's been great. Really glad I sprung for the large cargo basket for the rear rack, makes bringing my bag and running after-work errands a piece of cake.

Joseph : I take the TTB (Truck with bike 9 mi) (train with bike 28mi) and finish off with a bike ride from the station to work 2.5 miles. People can't resist asking about my bike especially when they see it transform in and out of its folded position. The money I do or don't save is irrelevant to me. If I'm being honest, it's much more peaceful trip than driving. There's something to be said for keeping one's sanity.

Memphis : 2 miles each way. Park it right by my desk! My boss loves it!

: 2 miles each way. Park it right by my desk! My boss loves it! Juan: 7.5 months commuting to work. 14 mile round trip daily plus running errands throughout the day. Picking up parts, going out to lunch, getting coffee, etc. 1750 miles so far and loving it. I'm self employed so I'm the only employee. People I often interact with know me as the guy on the bike. They always ask questions about the bike and how I like it. Run dual batteries so no range anxiety. Always ride on PAS-3-4.

I like the idea of having 2 chargers so you can bring one to work. And maybe adding bag with extra clothes like a rain jacket just in case.

As someone who works from home I'm actually kind of jealous I can't use my ebikes to go to work.

Anyway its great to see all these folks using their ebikes to commute.

Ride on.