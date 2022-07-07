Walkway over the Hudson Group Ebike Ride Set for Sunday

On Sunday July 10th at 10am in Hopewell Junction, NY a small group of electric bike riders will converge for a round trip ride to the Walkway over the Hudson in Poughkeepsie.

Walkway Over the Hudson @chriscrossed

Organized by two Facebook ebike groups, the Mid Hudson Valley eBike Riders and the Connecticut Ebike Owners, riders can expect to complete 28 miles round trip which should take about 2 hours.

It's our first Westchester, NY ride and we'll take the Dutchess Rail Trail in starting in Hopewell Junction New York to the beautiful Walkway Over the Hudson bridge in Poughkeepsie. The rail trail is all paved and offers some very scenic views along the way.

Meetup starts at 10am. Kickstands up by 10:45am. Pack a lunch too. We'll take a 20 min break at the bridge for pics and rest.

Dutchess rail trail parking address:

19 Railroad Ave

Hopewell Junction, NY 12533

About the Dutchess Rail Trail

The Dutchess Rail Trail is a 13-mile rail trail that stretches from the former Hopewell Junction train depot, north to the Poughkeepsie entrance of the Walkway over the Hudson. It's a shared use rail trail open for pedestrians and bicyclers. The Dutchess Rail Trail forms part of the Empire State Trail.

View it on AllTrails

About the Walkway

The walkway is the the world's longest elevated pedestrian bridge that connects Poughkeepsie & Highland, New York. At either end of "The Great Connector" are miles of trails and parks, historic districts and hamlets, shops, restaurants and cafes -- all within reach on foot or by bike.

The original bridge opened in 1889 as the Poughkeepsie-Highland Railroad Bridge to transport western raw materials to eastern industrial centers. Rosendale cement was used in the original construction of the piers. At the time of its opening, it was the longest bridge in the world.