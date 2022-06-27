Lectric XP Lite vs XP 2.0, Comparing Two Affordable Ebikes

Chris Crossed

When it comes to affordable ebikes, Lectric makes two of the most affordable on the market. I've been riding both for the past few months and have some thoughts on why you should buy one versus the other.

To start let's look at the main differences between each ebike.

MOTOR

The Lectric XP 2.0 features a 500 Watt rear hub motor that peaks at 850 Watts. The XP Lite has a smaller 300W nominal, 720W peak planetary geared brushless motor achieves a good balance between torque and speed.

DRIVE TRAIN

The XP 2.0 has seven gears to help you shift when going up hills. The XP Lite is single speed only. Both have twist throttles that can get you to 20 MPH.

SIZE

The XP Lite sits low and the 2.0 is a few inches higher but both ebikes are very accessible and will work well for shorter folks who want to ride.

WEIGHT

Here's where the ebikes differ greatly. The XP Lite weighs just 46 pounds making it one of the lightest ebikes on the market. The 2.0 weighs in a 64 pounds, 18 pounds heavier. Both ebikes fold but picking up and moving the 2.0 is more clumsy due to that extra weight.

UTILITY

The XP 2.0 comes with fenders, a rear rack and front suspension which lets you go more places and do more things. The Lite has none of those so its more of a sleek street only ride.

RANGE

The XP 2.0 features a Lithium Ion 48v 9.6ah with a 4-6 hour charge time and up to 45+ mile range*. Throttle only range is 20 miles. The XP Lite on the other hand has a 7.8ah battery and has a max range of 40 miles (in the lowest PAS setting). The Lite goes 15 miles if you just use throttle only.

Now that you know what both ebikes can do which one should you buy? Here's what I think.

  • Buy the XP Lite if you are more of a casual ebike rider. Buy it if you need a space saving electric bike that wont bust your wallet ($799). Buy it if you need a lightweight ebike.
  • Buy the XP 2.0 if you want to go farther and faster. You can actually change the settings on this ebike to go 26 MPH (with pedaling). The Lite is limited to 20 MPH. Buy the 2.0 if you want to go on some light dirt trails in addition to road riding. Its also a better choice for commuting.

The link below is my affiliate link for Lectric ebikes.

The XP 2.0 sells for $999 so its also a very affordable option. Click here to go to the Lectric website and learn more. Shipping takes about a week.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1a0P13_0gNG0Qin00
Lectric XP Lite and XP 2.0@chriscrossed

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# ebikes# ebiking# outdoors# cycling

Comments / 0

Published by

Ebike enthusiast and blogger.

Norwalk, CT
921 followers

More from Chris Crossed

New Milford, CT

Housatonic River Group Ebike Ride Set for Sunday in New Milford

This Sunday the Connecticut Ebike Owners group will gather for a 20 mile round trip ride along the Housatonic River in the New Milford, CT area. The ride will take place from 11am to 2pm and take place mainly on streets and dirt roads.

Read full story

This Ebike Runs Over Anything, Wallke F2 review

The Wallke F2 is the latest ebike in my garage. This one features 26 x 4 inch fat tires and runs over anything you put in front of it. It's on sale right now for $1,199 which makes it one of the most affordable 26 inch fat tire ebikes on the market.

Read full story
11 comments
Phoenix, AZ

Lectric XP Lite Review: Practical and Portable Ebike

The Lectric XP Lite is a new lightweight ebike that only costs $799. But does it live up to its promise? The folks at Lectric E-bikes based in Phoenix, AZ think so. They sent me a model for testing and review and I gave it a deep dive in my latest video.

Read full story
1 comments

Review of the Rogue, 26x4 Folding Fat Tire Ebike

If you are looking for a powerful folding fat tire ebike that can hit 28 MPH the Rogue from Crooked Path Ebikes might be a good choice. They sent me a version for review and testing recently.

Read full story
2 comments
Bolton, CT

Hop River Trail Group Ebike Ride Set for Sunday in Bolton, CT

On Sunday June 6th the Connecticut Ebike Owners group will meet for a 20 mile ride on the Hop River State Park Trail in Bolton, just east of Hartford. They will ride Hop River State Park Trail loop (highlighted in yellow) from Bolton through Vernon and Manchester. Distance is approximately 18 miles. This is a crushed stone path, not paved.

Read full story

Ebike Review: Denago City Model 1

Bike.com sells a new line of road style ebikes called Denago. I got the chance to test ride their step thru model recently. It features a 500 watt rear hub motor with a decently sized 13.6 ah battery located in the down tube.

Read full story
2 comments

New Ebikes Being Launched

2022 is shaping up to be an interesting year in the ebike industry with lots of new models coming out almost each week. Here's a roundup of what's been announced lately. The ASTRO is a new Class 3 e-bike, which have higher speeds than ordinary models. It has been designed with a special emphasis on innovative aesthetics; its design is not your typical ebike. Rather this is more an an electric moped style ride.

Read full story
1 comments

Tracking Apps for Ebikers

Looking to track your ebike rides? How about sharing the ride route with friends? Need to verify your speed? There are a number of apps in the major app stores to suit your need.

Read full story

Ebike Riding Tips

So you want to get an ebike? I've noticed that the majority of new riders are folks who may not have picked up any bike in years so it's worthy to note a few things about how these ebikes will travel.

Read full story
5 comments

What to Know About Ebike Batteries

Lithium ion ebike batteries are the most expensive part of any electric bike so keep them stored properly is key to their longevity. Most are rated for 700-800 charge cycles over their lifetime so they should last you a number of years.

Read full story
6 comments

An Ebike for the Big & Tall Crowd

The Mokwheel Tor Plus is a run over anything kind of e-bike built for the big and tall crowd. You should probably be at least 5 foot 10 to ride this ebike comfortably. Featuring 26 X 4 inch fat tires, a 16ah battery and a 750 watt motor with 85 Nm of torque, this large size electric bike is about as big as you can get in the ebike world.

Read full story
16 comments

Ebike Review: Senada Saber 1000W Fat Tire

I wasn't sure what to expect when the Senada Saber showed up at my ebike garage. It featured a rear rack but that was bent heavily in shipping so I removed it and left a cleaner look with just the fenders. The cool blue rims give it a nice splash of color against a matte black frame with orange accents.

Read full story
New Haven, CT

Connecticut Ebike Group Conducts First Spring Ride

Last month a few hearty souls braved 48 degree temps to hit the Farmington Canal Heritage Trail beginning in Hamden, CT. This video captures some of the meetup and ride footage.

Read full story
1 comments

Ebike Buying Tips for Newbies

Ebikes are growing in popularity. They even outpace electric cars in terms of sales. The problem is you have lots to choose from and the sheer amount of models on the market can be confusing to new ebike buyers. At last count there are already 100+ makers of e-bikes selling online.

Read full story

Electric Mountain Bike Review: Velowave Ghost

I recently purchased a silver Ghost from Velowave. Its just 57 pounds, features a 500 watt rear hub motor and 13ah battery in the down tube. It's great on the trail and faster than you think.

Read full story
3 comments

Debunking Ebike Myths

I was a bit surprised to be honest. To me an ebike is self explanatory but not everyone has seen the light just yet when it comes to understanding The WhoWhat and Why of electric bikes.

Read full story
2 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy