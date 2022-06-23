Housatonic River Group Ebike Ride Set for Sunday in New Milford

This Sunday the Connecticut Ebike Owners group will gather for a 20 mile round trip ride along the Housatonic River in the New Milford, CT area. The ride will take place from 11am to 2pm and take place mainly on streets and dirt roads.

@chriscrossed

We will meet in the Lovers Leap State Park parking lot and fide North to New Milford then bear left along the River through the short New Milford River Trail and then down River Road to Gaylordsville.

Pack a lunch and fuel up at the halfway point. The New Milford River Tail is still in its infancy but has a couple miles of trail through the woods off of Boardman Rd. There is also some paved trail along the river in downtown New Milford itself.

You can learn more about the progress of this trail located in Northern Fairfield County Connecticut by visiting their website here: https://nmbikewalk.org/

According to the association the current progress is as follows: the greenway currently extends for five miles from the Boardman Road entrance to Gaylordsville. It runs for 1½ miles on a crushed, gravel surface through Sega Meadows Park, where it joins the unpaved and lightly trafficked River Road, and continues for another 3½ miles to the center of Gaylordsville at Route 7 by the New Country Deli Store.

Meetup Location

Lovers Leap State Park

178 Short Woods Rd

New Milford, CT 06776

About the Group

The Connecticut Ebiker Owners group meets monthly in the warmer months to ride trails all across CT. Join them on Facebook. All Class 1, 2 and 3 ebikes are welcome to join.