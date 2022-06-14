This Ebike Runs Over Anything, Wallke F2 review

Chris Crossed

The Wallke F2 is the latest ebike in my garage. This one features 26 x 4 inch fat tires and runs over anything you put in front of it. It's on sale right now for $1,199 which makes it one of the most affordable 26 inch fat tire ebikes on the market.

On the trails, it's a more comfortable ride than my other trail ebike with thinner 27 inch tires. Fat tires just offer so much more cushion, especially going over larger rocks and small fallen trees that might be on the trail.

The front suspension fork which has 100mm of travel is more than adequate and sucks up bumps with ease. But don't confuse this with a pricey EMTB. It's a simple, no non-sense budget fat tire for twelve hundred bucks.

The Specs

  • 500W Rear Hub Motor
  • 10.4ah integrated battery
  • Suspension fork
  • 40T chain ring
  • LCD display with 5 levels of assist
  • Top Speed 20MPH
  • 26x4 CST fat tires

Wallke sells several other ebike models including a folding version. They also have the F1 with the same frame featuring thinner tires.

The F2 came with a generous accessories package including mirrors, cell phone holder, a foot pump and a cable lock. These items are a good way to incentive potential buyers.

In my range test I got about 25 miles riding around in PAS 3 (14mph). So this is a more short range ebike. The 10.4 ah battery is on the smaller side if you look at the industry average. The F2 weighs 73 pounds so I would rather have seen at least a 14ah battery on an ebike of this size.

Overall the F2 is just an 'ok' ebike, mainly due to the small battery and hard to read display. But having said that it wont bust your wallet.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=29ALhs_0gAIHL7z00
Fat Tire Ebike with 26 inch tires@chriscrossed

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# ebike# ebiking# cycling# outdoors

Comments / 2

Published by

Ebike enthusiast and blogger.

Norwalk, CT
815 followers

More from Chris Crossed

Phoenix, AZ

Lectric XP Lite Review: Practical and Portable Ebike

The Lectric XP Lite is a new lightweight ebike that only costs $799. But does it live up to its promise? The folks at Lectric E-bikes based in Phoenix, AZ think so. They sent me a model for testing and review and I gave it a deep dive in my latest video.

Read full story
1 comments

Review of the Rogue, 26x4 Folding Fat Tire Ebike

If you are looking for a powerful folding fat tire ebike that can hit 28 MPH the Rogue from Crooked Path Ebikes might be a good choice. They sent me a version for review and testing recently.

Read full story
2 comments
Bolton, CT

Hop River Trail Group Ebike Ride Set for Sunday in Bolton, CT

On Sunday June 6th the Connecticut Ebike Owners group will meet for a 20 mile ride on the Hop River State Park Trail in Bolton, just east of Hartford. They will ride Hop River State Park Trail loop (highlighted in yellow) from Bolton through Vernon and Manchester. Distance is approximately 18 miles. This is a crushed stone path, not paved.

Read full story

Ebike Review: Denago City Model 1

Bike.com sells a new line of road style ebikes called Denago. I got the chance to test ride their step thru model recently. It features a 500 watt rear hub motor with a decently sized 13.6 ah battery located in the down tube.

Read full story
2 comments

New Ebikes Being Launched

2022 is shaping up to be an interesting year in the ebike industry with lots of new models coming out almost each week. Here's a roundup of what's been announced lately. The ASTRO is a new Class 3 e-bike, which have higher speeds than ordinary models. It has been designed with a special emphasis on innovative aesthetics; its design is not your typical ebike. Rather this is more an an electric moped style ride.

Read full story
1 comments

Tracking Apps for Ebikers

Looking to track your ebike rides? How about sharing the ride route with friends? Need to verify your speed? There are a number of apps in the major app stores to suit your need.

Read full story

Ebike Riding Tips

So you want to get an ebike? I've noticed that the majority of new riders are folks who may not have picked up any bike in years so it's worthy to note a few things about how these ebikes will travel.

Read full story
5 comments

What to Know About Ebike Batteries

Lithium ion ebike batteries are the most expensive part of any electric bike so keep them stored properly is key to their longevity. Most are rated for 700-800 charge cycles over their lifetime so they should last you a number of years.

Read full story
6 comments

An Ebike for the Big & Tall Crowd

The Mokwheel Tor Plus is a run over anything kind of e-bike built for the big and tall crowd. You should probably be at least 5 foot 10 to ride this ebike comfortably. Featuring 26 X 4 inch fat tires, a 16ah battery and a 750 watt motor with 85 Nm of torque, this large size electric bike is about as big as you can get in the ebike world.

Read full story
16 comments

Ebike Review: Senada Saber 1000W Fat Tire

I wasn't sure what to expect when the Senada Saber showed up at my ebike garage. It featured a rear rack but that was bent heavily in shipping so I removed it and left a cleaner look with just the fenders. The cool blue rims give it a nice splash of color against a matte black frame with orange accents.

Read full story
New Haven, CT

Connecticut Ebike Group Conducts First Spring Ride

Last month a few hearty souls braved 48 degree temps to hit the Farmington Canal Heritage Trail beginning in Hamden, CT. This video captures some of the meetup and ride footage.

Read full story
1 comments

Ebike Buying Tips for Newbies

Ebikes are growing in popularity. They even outpace electric cars in terms of sales. The problem is you have lots to choose from and the sheer amount of models on the market can be confusing to new ebike buyers. At last count there are already 100+ makers of e-bikes selling online.

Read full story

Electric Mountain Bike Review: Velowave Ghost

I recently purchased a silver Ghost from Velowave. Its just 57 pounds, features a 500 watt rear hub motor and 13ah battery in the down tube. It's great on the trail and faster than you think.

Read full story
3 comments

Debunking Ebike Myths

I was a bit surprised to be honest. To me an ebike is self explanatory but not everyone has seen the light just yet when it comes to understanding The WhoWhat and Why of electric bikes.

Read full story
2 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy