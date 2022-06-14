This Ebike Runs Over Anything, Wallke F2 review

The Wallke F2 is the latest ebike in my garage. This one features 26 x 4 inch fat tires and runs over anything you put in front of it. It's on sale right now for $1,199 which makes it one of the most affordable 26 inch fat tire ebikes on the market.

On the trails, it's a more comfortable ride than my other trail ebike with thinner 27 inch tires. Fat tires just offer so much more cushion, especially going over larger rocks and small fallen trees that might be on the trail.

The front suspension fork which has 100mm of travel is more than adequate and sucks up bumps with ease. But don't confuse this with a pricey EMTB. It's a simple, no non-sense budget fat tire for twelve hundred bucks.

The Specs

500W Rear Hub Motor

10.4ah integrated battery

Suspension fork

40T chain ring

LCD display with 5 levels of assist

Top Speed 20MPH

26x4 CST fat tires

Wallke sells several other ebike models including a folding version. They also have the F1 with the same frame featuring thinner tires.

The F2 came with a generous accessories package including mirrors, cell phone holder, a foot pump and a cable lock. These items are a good way to incentive potential buyers.

In my range test I got about 25 miles riding around in PAS 3 (14mph). So this is a more short range ebike. The 10.4 ah battery is on the smaller side if you look at the industry average. The F2 weighs 73 pounds so I would rather have seen at least a 14ah battery on an ebike of this size.

Overall the F2 is just an 'ok' ebike, mainly due to the small battery and hard to read display. But having said that it wont bust your wallet.