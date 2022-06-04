Review of the Rogue, 26x4 Folding Fat Tire Ebike

If you are looking for a powerful folding fat tire ebike that can hit 28 MPH the Rogue from Crooked Path Ebikes might be a good choice. They sent me a version for review and testing recently.

It came to me in bright arctic white with black lettering that makes the bike pop when you look at it up close. It also comes in gray and Caribbean blue for a more colorful version. I received the step over model but they also sell a step through one with lower leg clearance.

The Specs

The Rogue comes equipped with;

Full suspension (oil filled front fork and rear shock)

750 W Bafang motor (peak power over 1100W)

Large 48V/16Ah battery

180mm Zoom hydraulic disc brakes (superior stopping power)

Phone holder with USB port (charge while you ride!)

Color matched fenders Luggage rack (50lb. capacity)

Puncture resistant tires fat tires (20×4)

Premium headlight and taillight

Twist throttle

5 PAS Levels

7 Speed Shimano gearset

52T Pro-wheel sprocket

Rider weight capacity 340lbs.

Adjustable to fit rider height from 5′ to 6’4″ the ebike ships as a Class 2, 20 mph, but can be modified to Class 3 to reach speeds of 28mph. In my initial range tests after unlocking it I got 31 miles, which is ok, but not quite the 40-60 they claim. Had I not unlocked the ebike, 40 mile range in lower speed riding seems reasonable to achieve.

Likes & Dislikes

The first thing to love about the Rogue is the power. After unlocking the settings to Class 3 I can get to 28 MPH with just the throttle if I want to. Other ebikes typically limit throttle to 20MPH even if you can pedal to 28. It's nice to know I have that power available should I need it.

Power delivery takes a few seconds to kick in but once it does it maintains speed with ease.

Other things worth noting are the hydraulic Zoom brakes which stop on a dime, the ability to fold it when traveling and the accessories like the added cell phone holder that works very well and kept my phone in place.

Dislikes mainly include the tall front stem and handlebars. It make the front of the bike look to "scooterish" and the straight flat handlebars don't help that at all. The grips are also weak, with a basic plastic feel. If I decide to keep this ebike the first thing I'll be doing is swapping out the folding stem for some BMX style ones and adding my own grips.

The Rogue is currently on sale for $1,499 and at that price is a good value in this ebikers opinion.

CrookedPath Rogue Ebike @chriscrossed

Learn more at CrookedPathEbikes.com.