Bolton, CT

Hop River Trail Group Ebike Ride Set for Sunday in Bolton, CT

Chris Crossed

On Sunday June 6th the Connecticut Ebike Owners group will meet for a 20 mile ride on the Hop River State Park Trail in Bolton, just east of Hartford.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3iAMOp_0fw0VUsW00
Hop River Trail Map@chriscrossed

They will ride Hop River State Park Trail loop (highlighted in yellow) from Bolton through Vernon and Manchester. Distance is approximately 18 miles. This is a crushed stone path, not paved.

A Meetup will be the first hour, the ride kickoff is at 2pm. Should last about 2 hours. Helmets are required.

Those interested should meet at Bolton Park and Ride. There’s free parking off the Boston Tpke. Here's a link to the map: https://goo.gl/maps/Ewc64LSnSfhYTsrC8

About the Group

The Connecticut Ebiker Owners group meets monthly in the warmer months to ride trails all across CT. Join them on Facebook.

About the Trail

According to CT.gov, the trail was a former rail line built-in the mid 1800s. As the railroad that once connected Hartford to Manchester, Vernon, Bolton, Andover and Willimantic became abandoned, weedy growth took over from lack of use. And as with so many rail lines, the war efforts demanded the steel of the rails and they were removed for scrap value. Fortunately for today’s trail users the rail beds are much more difficult to erase from the landscape than the rails and ties, and conservation efforts through the years have yielded the many rail-trail systems we have today.

The 20 plus miles of the Hop River Trail, like many trails of this length, passes through or abuts many preserved open areas. This is especially true for the western sections of the trail where development has put more pressure on the land and preservation efforts have maintained precious open space.

