Ebike Review: Denago City Model 1

Bike.com sells a new line of road style ebikes called Denago. I got the chance to test ride their step thru model recently. It features a 500 watt rear hub motor with a decently sized 13.6 ah battery located in the down tube.

They describe the ebike as having "an ultra-low standover height, making it simple to start and stop. Comfort geometry gives you an upright riding position to easily see your surroundings. The City Model 1 is focused on your riding comfort, with a wide, padded saddle; plus an adjustable stem that can be raised or lowered to put the handlebar in a comfortable position for your body type."

After riding it I would agree. It's a well made ebike with quality parts including an adjustable stem, hydraulic brakes and soft locking grips. The sweptback handlebars give it a nice beach cruiser-type feel.

Selling for just $1,499 this ebike is a good value in my opinion. It compares with other ebikes like the Aventon Pace and also comes in a step over version.

The Specs

3 Amp Charger for faster charging

500 Watt rear hub motor

Zoom hydraulic disc brakes

Adjustable stem

27.5 x 2.2 inch Kenda tires with puncture resistance

Velo saddle

13.6ah battery

Thumb Throttle

The Model 1 is a Class 3 ebike meaning it can reach speeds of up to 28 MPH (with pedaling). This ebike is tuned aggressively. PAS 1 is set to 15 MPH which is the highest PAS 1 I have ever seen on an ebike.

You can actually decrease the top end setting of the speed from the display. Once you do that all the other PAS settings will decrease as well.

Learn more at bike.com.