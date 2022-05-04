Electric Mountain Bike Review: Velowave Ghost

I recently purchased a silver Ghost from Velowave. Its just 57 pounds, features a 500 watt rear hub motor and 13ah battery in the down tube. It's great on the trail and faster than you think.

This EMTB (electric mountain bike) features 27 inch tires and a 500 watt rear hub motor. The battery, located in the down tube is 13ah and it can reach speeds up to 25 MPH. It also has Revoshift Twist Shifter (7 speed), and 180 mm brake rotors supported by mechanical disk brakes.

What I Like About the Velowave Ghost

  • Packaging: this ebike came to me with nearly perfect packaging. (pic below) I wish all ebikes were packed this way.
  • Display: it has a simple easy to read color display that features actual battery voltage.
  • Speed: on the street this is a deceptively fast ebike. I hit speeds of 25+ on flat conditions.

There isn't too much I don't like about this ebike. I only plan on using it on rougher trails so in that respect its a single use ebike in my opinion. It weighs 57 pounds.

I had one issue after riding it, the front allen screws that hold the brake rotor in place came loose (all of them) and I had to stop riding and screw them back in. I did have the brakes tuned by Velofix before riding and am wondering if the tech forgot to tighten them before returning.

There's nothing fancy about this ebike, its just a solid option for the entry level ebike crowd.

This article includes affiliate links, the author/website may earn a commission.

Learn more about this ebike at Velowavebikes.com - Price is $1,399

