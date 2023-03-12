Reacting vs. Acting

Chris Andrea Hoover


We all like to think that we decide how we are going to act, what we are going to say. Nobody is going to make us do anything. And yet, the reality is so far from this.

Just listen to people when they get upset. That guy cut me off, that woman glared at me, this is why I had to yell at them or cuss them out. Yelling is a reaction. Cussing someone out is a reaction. A reaction happens when you allow someone else to decide how you are going to act, influencing you. Nobody can actually cause you to yell at them or cuss them out no matter what they do. You choose to yell. You choose to cuss someone out. And you use them as an excuse for your behavior.

Watch and listen to other people’s responses. Do they yell? Maybe not. Do they cuss? Maybe not. Those who do not react choose to not react. Those who do not react choose instead to act, calmly, rationally. They are the ones who think first. Another thing bares thinking about is this…if the person who cut you off is having a bad day, or the one who glared at you, why do you want to join them in having a bad day? Reacting to someone who is negative will get you one thing only,,,a bad day. A bad day that didn’t need to be bad.

Instead, maybe you can influence them. When you respond to that person in a peaceful, calm manner using your body language, tone of voice and facial expressions, many times they are surprised that you didn't yell at them or cuss them out and their demeanor changes. They lose the anger and hostility they had. Influence has a ripple-effect, when you calm down an angry person all those he will encounter later that day will be treated in a positive way rather than with the anger he had before. And those people will do the same, over and over. All because you choose to be calm and peaceful. One act of kindness and we all become the change we want. Who knows what difference you made in another's life by touching that one person and taking their anger away. Sometimes gentleness is stronger than anger.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2QhtkF_0lG55u6a00
positive problem-solvingPhoto bySergey Platonov

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# problem solving# influence

Comments / 0

Published by

I am a well educated hippy who has an opinion about everything, even things I know alot about. Let me share them with you.

Beaverton, OR
91 followers

More from Chris Andrea Hoover

Let’s Talk About the Homeless, Opinion

The homeless have been in the news a lot lately, the tarps and tents, the sweeps, the warming center open only when the temperature is 25 degrees or lower. The homeless pods with no heat, the shelters with rules made by those who run them, not by those living in them.

Read full story
14 comments

When We Need to Pause Our Lives

There are times in our lives when we feel like we simply have no options in the situation we are facing. No matter which direction we turn there is no good option, maybe no option at all that we can see. Often this is true. What is also true is that we always have one option that we seldom see as an option. This is the option of standing still, of doing nothing for a moment of time, of pushing the pause button.

Read full story
1 comments

No Matter What Be Brave

We live in an uncertain world where the walls of that world were once solid and we knew where to go for answers and guidance. It seems now that those people no longer have answers and seem to be needing guidance as much as we do. Add to that natural disasters, no wonder we wake up filled with anxiety and fear before we even have our morning coffee.

Read full story

The Importance of Venting

The world seems to be spinning out of control, our basic human rights are being taken away, the structure of our society is changing, employment might not require an office, rent is increasing so much so that working families now live in their cars, gender has become fluid and those who call themselves adults have given away their willingness to be adults.

Read full story

Doors and Windows

Everyone has heard about the opening and closing of doors and windows in their lives,. when one closes another will open. So, how come we sometimes don’t see the newly opened door or window?

Read full story

Finding Your Happy Place (The Myth and the Reality)

It is well known that when you go to the dentist you take your happy place along. The. same when getting a shot, having blood taken. When you go to bed you go to another happy. place that helps your mind and body relax so you can fall asleep. So where is that happy place.

Read full story

In My Opinion, Give Them the Safety to Fail and They Will Succeed

We all want our children to succeed. Sometimes so much so that we become the obstacle preventing them from doing just that, succeeding. Think back to when you were a kid and learning to master a new skill. Riding a bike, skating, etc. Your dad or mom would teach you, then they would hover. Your parents were afraid you would fall, skin your knee. While they were teaching you, they were also encouraging you, “you can do this! let’s try one more time.”, hoping you wouldn’t fall and skin your knee, (again).

Read full story

The Changes We Face

Some changes in our lives come more easily than other changes. Those are the. changes we want, a newer or even a first car, a different job. Changes we work toward and look. forward to with anticipation, excitement.

Read full story

On Being Shamed

I read a lot these days where social media is used to “shame” somebody. You are. too fat, too skinny, not talented enough. The “reasons” for the shame goes on and on. Shaming,

Read full story

On Becoming You

From the moment we are born we start evolving into a skilled human being. We get potty trained before third grade. We get our drivers license when we are sixteen years old. We change daily. Sometimes we are aware of a change, like when we see someone in a new light our feelings about them change almost over night. Sometimes the steps involved in a change are so tiny we are not aware of the change until it is complete, like coming home after a long time and finding the neighborhood gossip no longer interesting. This is the journey from childhood to adulthood we all travel.

Read full story
5 comments

On Being “Woke”

I keep hearing the word “woke” being thrown around by certain people in power like it is a swear word. They get so upset by it they pass laws to prevent “wokeness” among the people they govern. Webster’s definition of “woke” is, “Aware of and actively attentive to important societal facts and issues, especially racial and social justice”.

Read full story

On Living Without Walls

Charles Dickens wrote “It was the best of times, it was the worst of times”. He might not be far off nowadays. In case you haven’t noticed, we are a country that no longer lives, or works for that matter, within the walls of convention. It’s kind of exciting and scary at the same time.

Read full story

On Fear and Rule, Just My Opinio

Right now in our country many of the states from the midwest to the east coast and the southern states are ruled by fear. Laws are passed taking away the rights of the people living there. Especially women. Those in power have decided that they know best when it comes to women’s health.

Read full story

On Losing Hope

I read almost every day about those who fight to keep their faith and hope in a world of evictions, job losses, illnesses. Just look around our world and remember this most powerful word: Almost. As in almost nobody is spared, and chaos is everywhere. Being humans our instinct is to see all of it together in a dark, angry, fear-filled boulder bearing down on us and we can't survive. We begin to lose hope.

Read full story
4 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy