Reacting vs. Acting





We all like to think that we decide how we are going to act, what we are going to say. Nobody is going to make us do anything. And yet, the reality is so far from this.

Just listen to people when they get upset. That guy cut me off, that woman glared at me, this is why I had to yell at them or cuss them out. Yelling is a reaction. Cussing someone out is a reaction. A reaction happens when you allow someone else to decide how you are going to act, influencing you. Nobody can actually cause you to yell at them or cuss them out no matter what they do. You choose to yell. You choose to cuss someone out. And you use them as an excuse for your behavior.

Watch and listen to other people’s responses. Do they yell? Maybe not. Do they cuss? Maybe not. Those who do not react choose to not react. Those who do not react choose instead to act, calmly, rationally. They are the ones who think first. Another thing bares thinking about is this…if the person who cut you off is having a bad day, or the one who glared at you, why do you want to join them in having a bad day? Reacting to someone who is negative will get you one thing only,,,a bad day. A bad day that didn’t need to be bad.

Instead, maybe you can influence them. When you respond to that person in a peaceful, calm manner using your body language, tone of voice and facial expressions, many times they are surprised that you didn't yell at them or cuss them out and their demeanor changes. They lose the anger and hostility they had. Influence has a ripple-effect, when you calm down an angry person all those he will encounter later that day will be treated in a positive way rather than with the anger he had before. And those people will do the same, over and over. All because you choose to be calm and peaceful. One act of kindness and we all become the change we want. Who knows what difference you made in another's life by touching that one person and taking their anger away. Sometimes gentleness is stronger than anger.