Let’s Talk About the Homeless, Opinion





The homeless have been in the news a lot lately, the tarps and tents, the sweeps, the warming center open only when the temperature is 25 degrees or lower. The homeless pods with no heat, the shelters with rules made by those who run them, not by those living in them.

No matter what actions those in power take, these things stay the same. Nothing changes. Why? Imagine you suddenly lost your job, couldn’t pay your rent, ended up living on the street. It’s been a few years so you have a certain way of doing things, of looking. All you want is a little help getting back on your feet. A secure place where you can leave your things, a safe place to shower, people who can help you.

Instead you are told what the rules are, what is expected of you, and all the restrictions under which you will live if you want help. Because the ones running these places have never been homeless they don’t understand the one thing standing in the way of success. This is that homeless people are fellow humans and deserve to be treated with the respect you want to be treated with. Spoken to like you want to be spoken to, and most importantly, be included in the rule making and the running of the place where they will be living.

People who have an emotional connection to where they live show that connection in how they take care of the place. Is there garbage around? No. How they solve problems, deciding as a group the rules and the consequences. And who does what. Homeless people are not children. They do not need curfews. They do not need to be told what to do or not do. They need to be treated with respect as fellow human beings. Give the homeless an emotional connection to where they live, then they won’t need to live on the street. You will see the human beings they are.

Why is this so hard for many people? They don’t see the lawyer this homeless guy used to be, they don’t know his story, or the teacher that homeless woman was. They don’t know her story, either. All they see is what is in front of them, a homeless person who isn’t anything now, except a fellow human being…in need, as they might someday be.

