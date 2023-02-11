The Changes We Face

Chris Andrea Hoover


Some changes in our lives come more easily than other changes. Those are the

changes we want, a newer or even a first car, a different job. Changes we work toward and look

forward to with anticipation, excitement.

Then there are changes in our lives that we need. Changes that we must go

through in order to get where we are meant to be. Changes that are full of unknowns. These

are the ones that cause us to be filled with uncertainty, maybe even trepidation. Where exactly

will I go? How will I get there? How will I support myself when I get there? These are answers

we will find on our journey, a journey of movement. A journey from here to there.

Because this journey fills us with uncertainty we are, sometimes, unwilling to take that

first step. Sometimes our higher power has to give us a nudge to get us going. That nudge may

come in the form of the business you work for closing. Maybe that nudge comes from your

roommates moving out and leaving you with an apartment you can’t afford on your own.

There is a phrase, “Everything happens for a reason.” Often we don’t see that reason

because we are in the midst of that change. It is only when we land where we are supposed to

be that we can look back and see how the steps to that change happened. The reason behind

those steps, behind us losing our job, losing our roommates. We have to change but we are

afraid to change, so our higher power, in my case God, gives us a nudge.

“Leap and the net will appear.” John Burroughs, a writer from 1871 to 1922 knew a

thing about change, survival, faith. The net appears after you have enough faith to leap

into that scary unknown change. The leap proves the strength of your faith to God, who then holds

out the net to catch you so you don't hit the ground. Perhaps a leap is better than a nudge?

Leaping and faith go together. Change and faith can go together. It's up to you to make it so.

