On Becoming You

From the moment we are born we start evolving into a skilled human being. We get potty trained before third grade. We get our drivers license when we are sixteen years old. We change daily. Sometimes we are aware of a change, like when we see someone in a new light our feelings about them change almost over night. Sometimes the steps involved in a change are so tiny we are not aware of the change until it is complete, like coming home after a long time and finding the neighborhood gossip no longer interesting. This is the journey from childhood to adulthood we all travel.

There is another journey we all travel. The journey of becoming who we are when we reach that adulthood. The kind of man or woman we want that older us to be when we finally arrive. For me the starting point of that journey was seventh grade. It starts when we begin seeing our lives in terms of years rather than birthdays, grades we are in, etc.

What kind of person will we become? Giving? Tolerant? Strong? We each have the power within us to change how we behave toward each other, especially those more vulnerable, how we see things, whether in a good light or a bad light, and most importantly how we respond to everything. Are we a person of action or reaction? These are what makes that older us a good man or woman. Someone we want to be. However, to choose to change and become that person requires us to go on this journey consciously and deliberately. We all change into an older person. The question is will that person be someone we want to be. To become a good person requires that one lives deliberately, thoughtfully. Everyday. All day.

During each of those days we are given choices. We will act or react, think or not think, deliberately choose good or carelessly, passively choose not to do good a dozen times each day. Choose wisely each time. Remember the whole point of this journey is to let ourselves be molded and shaped, sometimes painfully, into a person who has the power to influence wisely and greatly, into a person whom people will honestly grieve over and miss when they are gone. Will you be that person?