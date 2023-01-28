On Being “Woke”

Being actively aware. Photo by Sergey Platonov

I keep hearing the word “woke” being thrown around by certain people in power like it is a swear word. They get so upset by it they pass laws to prevent “wokeness” among the people they govern. Webster’s definition of “woke” is, “Aware of and actively attentive to important societal facts and issues, especially racial and social justice”.

Responsible citizens, therefore, by necessity are woke. Unfortunately, some in power fear this state of being aware and involved...woke. Because of this fear they pass laws that take away the rights of those citizens. They take away the voice of the people, the freedom to say no. Instead they instill fear in their citizens. They pass laws making being responsible a crime. A crime with jail time. You can't make it a crime to know a thing, but, you can make it a crime to do something about that thing.

We live in America, land of freedoms, not land of fear. A country whose citizens are encouraged to be aware, to be involved, to be woke. Even fifty years ago we were told that if we didn’t like something, get involved and change it. You don’t have to look too far back to see when we first became woke. The protests, the marches, the things that cause change happen when we are woke. It is only when those in power try to stop us from being woke that we end up suffering because of the laws they pass in their fear of us, their citizens. The laws that take away our rights as human beings.

I wonder what it is that those so afraid of their citizens being actively aware, woke, are hiding. What are they hiding beside their hunger for power indefinitely? Except they are not hiding that, they simply think their citizens are not smart enough to be aware and too afraid to be involved.

Fortunately for America and her people there are those in power who are not afraid of their citizens becoming woke. In fact, these people encourage their citizens to be woke. They see governance as a group activity, one that gives the rest of us hope.