On Being “Woke”

Chris Andrea Hoover

Being actively aware.Photo bySergey Platonov

I keep hearing the word “woke” being thrown around by certain people in power like it is a swear word. They get so upset by it they pass laws to prevent “wokeness” among the people they govern. Webster’s definition of “woke” is, “Aware of and actively attentive to important societal facts and issues, especially racial and social justice”.

Responsible citizens, therefore, by necessity are woke. Unfortunately, some in power fear this state of being aware and involved...woke. Because of this fear they pass laws that take away the rights of those citizens. They take away the voice of the people, the freedom to say no. Instead they instill fear in their citizens. They pass laws making being responsible a crime. A crime with jail time. You can't make it a crime to know a thing, but, you can make it a crime to do something about that thing.

We live in America, land of freedoms, not land of fear. A country whose citizens are encouraged to be aware, to be involved, to be woke. Even fifty years ago we were told that if we didn’t like something, get involved and change it. You don’t have to look too far back to see when we first became woke. The protests, the marches, the things that cause change happen when we are woke. It is only when those in power try to stop us from being woke that we end up suffering because of the laws they pass in their fear of us, their citizens. The laws that take away our rights as human beings.

I wonder what it is that those so afraid of their citizens being actively aware, woke, are hiding. What are they hiding beside their hunger for power indefinitely? Except they are not hiding that, they simply think their citizens are not smart enough to be aware and too afraid to be involved.

Fortunately for America and her people there are those in power who are not afraid of their citizens becoming woke. In fact, these people encourage their citizens to be woke. They see governance as a group activity, one that gives the rest of us hope.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# social awareness

Comments / 0

Published by

I am a well educated hippy who has an opinion about everything, even things I know alot about. Let me share them with you.

Beaverton, OR
15 followers

More from Chris Andrea Hoover

On Living Without Walls

Charles Dickens wrote “It was the best of times, it was the worst of times”. He might not be far off nowadays. In case you haven’t noticed, we are a country that no longer lives, or works for that matter, within the walls of convention. It’s kind of exciting and scary at the same time.

Read full story

On Fear and Rule, Just My Opinio

Right now in our country many of the states from the midwest to the east coast and the southern states are ruled by fear. Laws are passed taking away the rights of the people living there. Especially women. Those in power have decided that they know best when it comes to women’s health.

Read full story

On Losing Hope

I read almost every day about those who fight to keep their faith and hope in a world of evictions, job losses, illnesses. Just look around our world and remember this most powerful word: Almost. As in almost nobody is spared, and chaos is everywhere. Being humans our instinct is to see all of it together in a dark, angry, fear-filled boulder bearing down on us and we can't survive. We begin to lose hope.

Read full story
4 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy