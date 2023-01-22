On Living Without Walls

Chris Andrea Hoover

What walls can revealPhoto bySergey Platonov

Charles Dickens wrote “It was the best of times, it was the worst of times”. He might not be far off nowadays. In case you haven’t noticed, we are a country that no longer lives, or works for that matter, within the walls of convention. It’s kind of exciting and scary at the same time.
One of the walls is our work. Quite often when we dress for work now it means putting a shirt on over jammie bottoms and leaving for work means going out of the bedroom and into the living room. Remote work. There is another aspect of working that has changed.
By breaking down the concept of customer service into its different steps our society has created at least five new jobs for those of us who are not computer literate and able to work remotely, or are finding our money supply short as we age and need to work more years. Most of these jobs are part time which is ideal for older people and students. Since the pandemic if you are unable to go shopping, for example, you no longer need to worry about going without. There are shoppers who push giant trays around putting the groceries you want into them. These shoppers then take the groceries to the front of the store where someone else organizes, bags and tags them. Then of course the ride home. That is another job, taking those bags and delivering them to you. Or you can use services that hire one person to do all of those other jobs. That’s the second wall.
Another wall that was brought down by the pandemic is the one hiding the elephant in the room. The elephant called mental health. We are finally able to see our mental health as part of our whole health. After all our mind is in our head which is a part of our body. Our emotions and our perceptions guide our behavior. Our behavior guides our life, our relationships, even our jobs. In this time of uncertainty when our reality has shifted and things are possible that we never even thought of before we need to keep a close eye on our inner person. It is very easy to become overwhelmed at all the changes in our new reality. So become friends with your inner person, when they need help then help. There is no stigma.

