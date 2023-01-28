On Fear and Rule, Just My Opinio





Right now in our country many of the states from the midwest to the east coast and the southern states are ruled by fear. Laws are passed taking away the rights of the people living there. Especially women. Those in power have decided that they know best when it comes to women’s health.

I wonder if anyone has questioned the why of this rule. The rule of fear. Perhaps its time to. Many of these laws being passed target women, abortion, birth control, breast cancer screenings. Yes, even breast cancer screenings. The organizations who are involved in the issues of abortions and birth control are the same people who care for the entirety of women's health, ( see Planned Parenthood's website). Do these lawmakers think about that part? Of course not, that would cause an outrage.

So why pass these laws that fill the people with nightmare level fear? Because these rulers are themselves deeply afraid. Of whom though? The women they try so hard to control. The women who can influence the world. Women whose fathers, husbands, brothers and sons listen to them. Women who have more power than these ruling lawmakers. These male lawmakers. But, women and men don’t look at things the same. We don’t want their power. Instead we want equal power. After all, it is our bodies, our lives that are being controlled.

Now compare these states with the states where the people do not live in fear. The lawmakers trust that their people are responsible enough to do the right thing. These rulers are not afraid of women. Rather women are seen as valuable members of society. Members who contribute to the strength of that state, and therefore the country. Part of that strength comes from having the right to get and be healthy. This right should be a given rather than something to threaten to take away, and then taken away.

Are we becoming a country where women are afraid of being born a girl?

It's up to us.