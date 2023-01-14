On Losing Hope

I read almost every day about those who fight to keep their faith and hope in a world of evictions, job losses, illnesses. Just look around our world and remember this most powerful word: Almost. As in almost nobody is spared, and chaos is everywhere. Being humans our instinct is to see all of it together in a dark, angry, fear-filled boulder bearing down on us and we can't survive. We begin to lose hope.

Take another look around and you will see people who are facing their situations calmly, with faith and hope. How? Look at the problems of the world and actually think about if that bad thing over there is affecting your daily life? Probably not. Is there a bad thing here that is or will affect your daily life if ignored?

If so then this is the time to get active. When you see things as they really are and not what your fear tells you they are, that is when you know you can take action and what that action should be. Then you are in control. When you are in control then you have faith and that brings hope. We may not be able to choose our reality, but we can choose our response to that reality.

Now comes the hard part. The practical steps to take, the words to say and the people to say these words to. There is no playbook like our parents had or their parents in the examples of past generations. So we watch those who act. One thing we know for sure is that the things that have been hidden are now being revealed as the masks of civility are coming off the faces of the haters, the fearful. Another thing we know is that there are more people who are stepping up to take care of, and are becoming more active in the fight against the bad things that are here. And this is why there is still hope in our world and our lives, our futures. So become an active.